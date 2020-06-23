New Delhi: It’s been 3 months, but our frontline heroes are still fighting it out and tirelessly treating COVID-19 patients while sacrificing their own needs and comforts. Needless to say, they have undoubtedly emerged as the biggest heroes, but their work is riddled with difficulties and challenges. Also Read - SHOCKING! Family Members Unplug Ventilator to Turn on Cooler, Blame Doctors After COVID-19 Patient Dies

One of the biggest challenges is to wear protective suits, gloves, and masks all the time in order to ensure their safety and that of their family and colleagues. But have you imagined what it must be like to wear plastic suits with masks and gloves, for long hours in this sweltering heat?

Recently, IAS officer Awanish Sharan shared a picture of a doctor’s hand after he had removed his protective suit at the end of a 10-hour shift.

In a tweet, he wrote, ”This is the hand of a doctor after removing his medical precautionary suit and gloves after 10 hours of duty. Salute to the frontline heroes”.

Salute to the frontline heroes.👍🙏 pic.twitter.com/uuEzGZkWJx — Awanish Sharan (@AwanishSharan) June 19, 2020

The picture has gone viral, with people thanking the healthcare workers for all their hard work and sacrifice.

Absolutely sir. 👍🙏There's effort is clearly visible on this shrinking hand and still we ignoring horrors of this virus, roaming like nothing. — Vikas jha (@vikask1jha) June 19, 2020

Respects and Salute. No word is worth to describe this duty for the betterment of humanity. 🇮🇳🙏 — Harsh Dhawan (@HarshDh83046787) June 19, 2020

God bless all the frontline warriors with strength, peace of mind because you all are really the shadow of god — Achyut Tripathi (@AchyutTripath11) June 19, 2020