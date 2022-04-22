Celebrated IAS officer Tina Dabi and Dr Pradeep Gawande are now husband and wife! The couple tied the knot on Wednesday (April 20) in a private ceremony in Jaipur, Rajasthan. Two days later, we have finally able to see a few glimpses from the wedding.Also Read - Jaipur Decked Up For Tina Dabi-Pradeep Gawande's Shaadi; Check High-profile Guest List Here

The dreamy pictures show Tina Dabi and Pradeep Gawande dressed in all white. The two could be seen smiling as they exchange white and pink jaimalas while the guests showered rose petals on them. A photo of Dr. BR Ambedkar can also be seen in the background. Also Read - Tina Dabi Weds Pradeep Gawande: All You Need to Know Wedding Date, Reception, Venue And Guest List

Also Read - Ahead of Tina Dabi's Wedding With Pradeep Gawande, Ex-husband Athar Amir Khan Shares Pictures on Social Media; Netizens Say 'Get Married Soon'

While the wedding was a low-key affair, they are hosting a grand reception today (April 22) at a plush hotel in Jaipur.

All You Need to Know About Tina Dabi’s Husband Pradeep Gawande:

Born on December 9, 1980, Pradeep Gawande hails from Maharashtra.

He is a qualified doctor and was married before.

He had completed his MBBS degree before cracking UPSC examination in 2013.

At present, he is serving as Director of the Archeology & Museums, Rajasthan.

He is reportedly 13 years older than Tina.

If reports are to be believed, Pradeep and Tina were dating each other for four months before making their relationship public.

At present, Dabi is posted as Joint Secretary, Finance (Taxation) Department in Jaipur, while Gawande, a 2013 batch officer, is Director of Archaeology and Museum Department, Jaipur. Dabi was earlier married to Athar Amir Ul Shafi Khan, an IAS officer from Kashmir, but their marriage did not last long and the duo parted their ways in August 2021.

Both Tina and Athar were officers of the Rajasthan cadre and were posted in Jaipur. The duo had stated that they had fallen in love during their training period.