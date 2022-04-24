IAF officers Tina Dabi and her husband Dr Pradeep Gawande recently tied the knot in a private ceremony in Jaipur on April 20. They then had a grand wedding reception at a plush hotel in the city. First pictures from their wedding showed Tina Dabi and Pradeep Gawande dressed in all white. The two could be seen smiling as they exchanged jaimalas while the guests showered flower petals on them.Also Read - First Pictures From IAS Couple Tina Dabi and Pradeep Gawande's Wedding Are Finally Out. See Pics Here

Tina Dabi has now changed her profile picture on Twitter with a post-wedding photo with her husband. The photo shows the couple dressed in matching white outfits again as they pose while sitting on a couch. “#NewProfilePic,” the 29-year-old tweeted with the new photo.

Tina Dadi came into the limelight after she became the first SC woman to top the IAS examination. The IAS topper is from the 2016 Rajasthan batch and her husband Dr Pradeep Gawande is from the 2013 batch. They are both currently posted in Jaipur. Tina Dabi is currently Joint Secretary of Finance (Tax) to the Rajasthan government. Dr Gawande is posted as Director of Archaeology and Museums. The two IAS officers met during the COVID-19 pandemic, when they were tasked with ensuring supplies.

Pradeep Gawande is Tina Dabi’s second husband. Her first marraige was with Athar Aamir Ul Shafi Khan, an IAS officer from Kashmir. The two were granted divorce by a family court in Jaipur in August 2021.