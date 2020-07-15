As a student, one should aspire to score good marks, however, it is important to remember that that school grades don’t define you and marks don’t decide your future. To emphasise the same and boost the morale of students amid the result season, an IAS officer shared a tweet to instil hope and inspiration to students disappointed with their scores. Also Read - Uncanny! Identical Twin Sisters From Noida Score Identical Marks in CBSE Class 12 Exams, Both Get 95.8%

Nitin Sangwan, Deputy Municipal Commissioner with Ahmedabad, took to Twitter to share his old Class 12 CBSE mark sheet from 2002, when he had just cleared the pass mark in Chemistry. Also Read - Retired IAS Officer Posts His Nude Images in WhatsApp Group, Lands in Trouble

Sangwan shared that he just got 24 marks in Chemistry to motivate students and parents, and not to get disheartened with the results. Also Read - Mumbai Police Shares Chemistry's Periodic Table-Elon Musk's Son's Name as Lockdown Awareness Puzzles For Netizens

He wrote, ”In my 12th exams, I got 24 marks in Chemistry – just 1 mark above passing marks. But that didn’t decide what I wanted from my life Don’t bog down kids with the burden of marks Life is much more than board results Let results be an opportunity for introspection & not for criticism.”

Responding to his tweet, Manish Sisodia wrote, ”Very powerful and much-needed message from IAS officer@nitinsangwan on a day when marks obtained are making families happy or sad. Life is about confidence and courage, marks in one exam can’t be a guarantee for success or failure.”

His tweet has now gone viral, with netizens appreciating him for the important message.

To all the Students who couldn't perform upto the mark & are undergoing extreme pressure due to family & society, You definitely are lot more than those scores which have no value at all as evrytime a 'new score' will be needed to prove yourself! #10thresult2020 #cbseresults2020 https://t.co/WtrKvhivAP — Sakshi Anand (@anurag_pragya) July 15, 2020

Agree. I had 13 marks in Maths in Class 10, not even passing marks!!! This hasn't stopped me from becoming what I am today. Life is a different calculation all together, 13 in Maths has no value today. — vineeta pandey (@p_vineeta) July 14, 2020

It’s really nice of you to speak on this important topic. Most parents and kids burden their outlook with the results to block any future success and this can change if more people like you who have achieved results speak out and bring that essential paradigm shift — Vandana (@VandanaTulsyan) July 14, 2020

Marks are not criteria for ones intelligence or future status. Spark within, credibility with discipline and passion for his dreams and work and ofcourse destiny decides fate of an intelligent individual mostly.highest marks getting into profession [doctors] ,are never successful — Dr.N.C.K.Reddy M.S;M.Ch(AIIMS). (@DrNCKReddy2) July 14, 2020

True sir, but you also must have slogged it out for your UPSC exam. I think what we should be teaching our kids is that board exam is not the one and only final test of realising your dreams. You will get opportunities to do better elsewhere, even if you don’t do great here — The Mango Bharti (@themangogyaani) July 14, 2020

Not only Chemistry, your Physics marks were poor too yet you became an IAS. That’s an interesting inspirational story! — Karan (@karanrad21) July 14, 2020

When he was asked if he is emphasising that marks are not important, he said, ”I am not glorifying poor marks. Marks system remains an objective way of evaluation, but should not become an obsession. That was the point, dear.”

An IIT Madras alumnus, Nitin Sangwan had cleared the civil services exam in 2015 and served as an Indian Revenue Services (IRS) before being posted as the Deputy Municipal Commissioner and CEO of Ahmedabad.