IAS Officer’s Tweet On Getting Rs 20 Refund For Cancelling Flight Ticket Worth Nearly Rs 14,000 Wins Internet

An IAS officer took to Twitter to share a screenshot of the refund amount he received after cancelling his flight ticket.

Netizens were amused by the IAS officer's wit and humour while they also pointed out the heavy cancellation rates imposed by the airlines. (Photo: Pixabay)

New Delhi: Travelling via flights can be a costly affair and not many of us can afford it. Cancellation of flights can be a hassle too as the charges are not cheap. Airlines charge heavily for cancelling flight tickets if we have not secured the journey. Refundable flight tickets allow us to get compensation when we cancel our tickets.

An IAS officer took to Twitter to share a screenshot of the refund amount he received after cancelling his flight ticket. The official received a Rs 20 refund for cancelling a flight ticket that cost him Rs 13,820. However, the catch of the tweet was not just the low amount of refund he had received but the wit he showed off in describing his situation. “Please suggest some good investment plans for my refund,” IAS Rahul Kumar posted on Twitter along with the screenshot of the airline’s refund amount he had received.

Pls suggest some good investment plans for my refund. pic.twitter.com/lcUEMVQBnq — Rahul Kumar (@Rahulkumar_IAS) July 10, 2023

Netizens were amused by the IAS officer’s wit and humour while they also pointed out the heavy cancellation rates imposed by the airlines.

“Funniest tweet today,” a user on Twitter and also a journalist reacted to the IAS officer’s post.

Another Twitter user said railways are better and they offer better refund charges. “Support Railway, they offer better refunds on cancellation. 200km/hr+( current target is 160km/hr)upgrade for railway tracks will be a game changer for Indian Railways,” a Twitter user commented.

