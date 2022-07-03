Trending News: After IAF officers Tina Dabi and her husband Dr Pradeep Gawande tied the knot recently, her ex-husband Athar Amir Khan is also set to remarry. Athar Amir Khan, who was the second topper of the 2015 UPSC batch recently got engaged to Dr Mehreen Qaz.Also Read - Newly-Weds Tina Dabi and Pradeep Gawande Share First Picture After Wedding in Matching Outfits

The IAS officer from Kashmir posted a photo with his fiancée on Instagram with the hashtag 'engagement'.

His soon-to-be wife also posted a photo of them on Instagram with the hashtag ‘engaged’.

Athar Amir Khan married Tina Dabi in April 2018. The two toppers met in Mussoorie during their IAS training. Their much-celebrated wedding did not last long and they were granted divorce by a family court in Jaipur in August 2021.

Tina Dabi remarried in April 2022. She and her husband are both currently posted in Jaipur. Tina Dabi is currently Joint Secretary of Finance (Tax) to the Rajasthan government. Dr Gawande is posted as Director of Archaeology and Museums.

The two IAS officers met during the COVID-19 pandemic, when they were tasked with ensuring supplies. Tina Dadi came into the limelight after she became the first SC woman to top the IAS examination. The IAS topper is from the 2016 Rajasthan batch and her husband Dr Pradeep Gawande is from the 2013 batch.