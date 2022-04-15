New Delhi: Tina Dabi and Pradeep Gawande have been hogging all the limelight ever since the celebrated IAS officer made an announcement about their engagement on the internet. While the IAS couple have remained tight-lipped about their wedding date, a report in a leading daily suggested that they would tie the knot on April 20 in an intimate ceremony. Two days later on April 22, the duo would host a grand reception in Jaipur on April 22. Recently, Tina had broken her silence about marrying Pradeep. She had asserted that her would-be husband is a Marathi like her mother and belonged to the SC community.Also Read - Ahead of Tina Dabi's Wedding With Pradeep Gawande, Ex-husband Athar Amir Khan Shares Pictures on Social Media; Netizens Say 'Get Married Soon'

Wedding Details (As per reports)

Wedding Date – April 20

– April 20 Repection Date – April 22

– April 22 Venue– Jaipur, Rajasthan