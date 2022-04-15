New Delhi: Tina Dabi and Pradeep Gawande have been hogging all the limelight ever since the celebrated IAS officer made an announcement about their engagement on the internet. While the IAS couple have remained tight-lipped about their wedding date, a report in a leading daily suggested that they would tie the knot on April 20 in an intimate ceremony. Two days later on April 22, the duo would host a grand reception in Jaipur on April 22. Recently, Tina had broken her silence about marrying Pradeep. She had asserted that her would-be husband is a Marathi like her mother and belonged to the SC community.Also Read - Ahead of Tina Dabi's Wedding With Pradeep Gawande, Ex-husband Athar Amir Khan Shares Pictures on Social Media; Netizens Say 'Get Married Soon'
Wedding Details (As per reports)
- Wedding Date – April 20
- Repection Date– April 22
- Venue– Jaipur, Rajasthan
Right to left: Pradeep Gawande, Tina Dabi and Ria Dabi
Who Is Pradeep Gawande?
- Born on December 9, 1980, Pradeep Gawande hails from Maharashtra.
- He is a qualified doctor and was married before.
- He had completed his MBBS degree before cracking UPSC examination in 2013.
- At present, he is serving as Director of the Archeology & Museums, Rajasthan.
- He is reportedly 13 years older than Tina.
- If reports are to be believed, Pradeep and Tina were dating each other for four months before making their relationship public.
A file photo from Tina Dabi and Athar Aamir Khan’s wedding
Tina Dabi’s First Marriage With Athar Amir Khan
In 2018, Tina had grabbed eyeballs with her marriage with IAS officer Athar Khan. However, their marriage was short lived as they parted their ways in 2021. For the unversed, both Tina and Athar were officers of the Rajasthan cadre and were posted in Jaipur. The duo had stated that they had fallen in love during their training period.