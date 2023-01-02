IAS Tina Dabi’s Romantic Profile Picture with Hubby Goes Viral, Have a Look

IAS Tina Dabi's Romantic Post: The picture went crazily viral within minutes of posting and was also shared by many of her fan pages across social media platforms.

New Delhi: Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer and Jaisalmer district collector Tina Dabi is quite popular among netizens. And, now she has once again taken the internet by storm after she changed her Instagram profile picture to a romantic one with her husband.

Dabi has always been in news ever since her civil service exam results were out, be it her personal life or professional, she has always been in the limelight of media and social media users. She also has a huge fan following and fan pages across social media platforms and whatever post or picture she shares on these platforms go viral immediately.

And, this time, Tina has changed her Instagram profile picture to welcome the new year 2023 and it has totally grabbed the attention of netizens and her fans. The new profile picture features Dabi and her husband and fellow IAS officer Pradeep Gawande in romantically looking at each other with all smiles. Dabi and Gawande tied the knot earlier in April last year.

The picture went crazily viral within minutes of posting and was also shared by many of her fan pages across social media platforms. Dabi also shared a post on her Insta story wishing her followers and fans a sparkling Happy New Year.

Tina Dabi was earlier married to IAS officer Athar Aamir Khan who secured the second rank in the 2015 UPSC exams. The couple got divorced in 2021. Tina Dabi is the first Dalit to top the civil services exam. She cleared the UPSC exam in her first attempt.