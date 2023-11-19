Home

ICC World Cup Final: Cricket Fan Orders THIS On Swiggy To Manifest A Win For India; Check Viral Tweet

Amidst the intense competition, a fervent cricket fan, driven by unwavering faith in team India, placed an order on Swiggy, hoping to magically bring about an Indian victory.

Image: Twitter/@gordonramashray

ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Final: Under the electrifying atmosphere of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Final, India and Australia are engaged in a thrilling battle for supremacy at Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium. After winning the toss and electing to field, Australia’s bowling attack proved formidable, limiting India to a total of 240 runs in 50 overs. Amidst the intense competition, a fervent cricket fan, driven by unwavering faith in team India, placed an order on Swiggy, hoping to magically bring about an Indian victory.

haan bhay yeh someone from thane bhi mai hi hoon, 51 nariyal for unreal manifestation✨ https://t.co/aNa3WACNOp pic.twitter.com/kVuQ6WjCjH — gordon (@gordonramashray) November 19, 2023

“Someone from Thane just ordered 51 nariyals [coconuts]! If it’s for finals, the World Cup is coming home for real,” tweeted Swiggy. Along with the tweet, Swiggy also added the hashtags ‘INDvsAUSfinal’ and ‘CWC2023’.

KL Rahul, Virat Kohli’s Gritty Fifties Power India To 240 Against Australia In Final

Virat Kohli and KL Rahul’s gritty half-centuries powered India to 240 against Australia in the ICC World Cup 2023 final at Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday. Australia put on a stunning display of tight and belligerent bowling to bundle out India for 240 after pacers Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood and Pat Cummins broke the back of the hosts’ batting line-ups early in the innings.

KL Rahul Scores 66 Runs Off 107 Deliveries

Rahul scored the most for India with 66 runs off 107 deliveries, while Kohli played a fine knock of 54 runs after Rohit Sharma’s 47-run knock set a solid platform for his team. Put to bat first, Rohit got off to a fast start, hitting a four and a six in the first over and a six and four in the fourth. Even when Josh Hazlewood was under pressure, Mitchell Starc struck in the fifth over as he removed Shubman Gill for four runs. A mistimed front foot pull brought the end of Gill’s stay at the crease.

The flood of runs continued as Virat Kohli set his sights early on Starc and blasted a hat-trick of fours. However, India’s aggressive streak was cut short again near the end of the first powerplay. Travis Head sprinted back from the covers and held on to an incredible stunner off Rohit’s mistimed ball towards the off-side.

Soon after the first powerplay, the aggressive Shreyas Iyer was dismissed, nicking one behind the wicket. Even as India attempted to re-establish itself following the initial blows, the limits dried up.

(With inputs from agencies)

