What will happen if all ice sheets of Earth melt? Here’s the list of Indian cities which will sink first, Kolkata, Chennai, Kochi and…

Viral news: The melting of the ice sheets on Earth is becoming a major scientific concern as the climate is being severely affected. On the planet Earth, if all the glaciers, ice caps, frozen lakes, and ice sheets melt, they will all together lead to the formation of a whole new world map. Scientists warn that a scenario of this nature can result in permanently modifying the coastlines of the world, which will include the disappearance of some cities and the displacement of millions of people from their locations. Out of all the areas that are prone to being affected, India stands as one of the most vulnerable regions.

Rise of sea levels

If you’re still curious to get an answer to the question, “How would the sea levels rise?”, here we have an answer. The climate scientists share that if all the ice on earth gets melted, the sea levels on the global level will rise significantly. The increase in the sea level is most likely to be around 70 metres or 230 feet. However, this is not something that can happen overnight. The process may possibly take centuries.

In today’s time, the partial melting of these ice covers leads to a great rise in the sea levels, leading to wiping out of some regions entirely in the world.

Indian cities likely to be affected

If the ice sheets across the globe melted completely, the coastal and delta regions would witness casualties most quickly. The affected states would be West Bengal, Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, and Kerala. In addition, some areas with high populations are also at high risk. These include Kolkata, as it lies in the low-lying Ganga delta region, along with Kochi, Vishakhapatnam, Chennai, and many others. This implies that the population of millions of India will have to migrate if such a casualty occurs.

Effect on other places in the world

India will not be the only vulnerable region. The coastal cities across the globe will also be affected. These include New York, San Francisco, Amsterdam, and some parts of Florida. Some islands, like the Maldives and Fiji, will also be affected.

This matters because we’re slowly and slightly moving closer to such an unfortunate incident, as the ice melting on the partial scale has already begun.

