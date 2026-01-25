Home

Idhar chala main kidhar chala…, are phisal gaya: Why you should be careful on snowy roads; Watch Viral video

The video we are sharing with you is going to give you mixed feelings.

New Delhi: It is winters and it is only getting colder by the hour. This kind of winters have visited us after about 15 odd years and it is creating a lot of mad heat, not in the literal terms but as the Gen Z and Millennials love to address this phenomenon of nature. A few days back, Delhi recorded temperatures lower than Shimla by about 2-3 degrees Celsius. Please give me a benefit of doubt here because my personal reading could be a bit misplaced. Thanks in advance!

So, since we are talking about the bone crackling and breath freezing stuff, let’s share with you a view that will surely Take Your Breath Away, very much like Hamburg. Cut back to the story. The video we are sharing with you is going to give you mixed feelings. Some might enjoy it and some might feel sorry for the snow-revellers. Nevertheless, we are sharing this video which shows a group of snow hikers who are climbing stairs to reach, uhm, some place. I don’t know if they reached that particular place, but what the video shows suggests they got kind of slippery.

Watch The Slippery Snow Video Here

Be careful when u travel in winters pic.twitter.com/m2288AN3Qs — Go Himachal (@GoHimachal_) January 24, 2026

The video is posted on X by Go Himachal @GoHimachal_ with the caption: “Be careful when u travel in winters”. The Hindi song adds to the ardour and scenario.

The video has received many comments. Sharing a few with you.

Khushboo Mattoo @MattLaemon: This ain’t funny..

Gaurav @I_gaurav_: Old video bc

JIX5A @JIX5A: I think snow is fun, but it’s not. It’s dangerous. These people that come from the rest of India who would never ever experienced snow I think it’s just fluffy cotton.

Amber Dutta @AMBER_DUTA: Safety First Lot of Incidents happen in Snow – Including Skiing Incident Severity of Incidents can be serious as they are at high altitude – Few meters of slide appreciably gains momentum & the severity Balance ; Lower Body strength ; Right equipment’s are key Take Care when going on Snow.

Abhi Shake @Abhishake2024: You should never take snow or ice lightly. Please read the document on snow survival. Many common mistakes people make due to ignorance will be addressed, and you will be better prepared to handle such situations.

Random Update @xupdateshub: I saw videos many cars sliping , causing accidents . So i request everyone to stay safe and avoid travelling in such situations

Tnwatch @tnwatch1: Wat hap to them suddenly

Karthik Reddy @bykarthikreddy: Humans turning into Penguins

Manmeet swatch @swatch_manmeet: Wah kya skating hai

Khajuraa @Khajuraa_: Adventures turn with accidents

We, at India.com, in all earnestness, request you to please be very careful when you are treading a snowy path because, as the video shows, it takes a minute error of judgment to turn a fun trip into a bad memory. Once again, please be safe wherever you are!

