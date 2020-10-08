Never did Edward Anderson know that one food tweet of his could rile up the majority of South Indians. Well, he should have seen it coming because he called the popular south Indian food ‘boring’ and offended desi Twitter greatly! Also Read - 'Modi Idlis' to be Sold In Tamil Nadu's Salem At Rs 10 A Plate As BJP Launches Publicity Drive

It all started when the Indian food delivery portal Zomato asked a simple question on Twitter. “What’s that one dish you could never understand why people like soo much?” Zomato asked on the microblogging site.

Edward Anderson, a United Kingdom-based Professor of History and expert in India-Britain studies, tweeted saying, “Idli are the most boring things in the world.”

Idli are the most boring things in the world. https://t.co/2RgHm6zpm4 — Edward Anderson (@edanderson101) October 6, 2020

Well, as obvious as it was, South Indians flocked to Twitter to call out Anderson’s poor taste in food and defended idli.

Not just Biriyani…whole of South India is united through idli😂😂 https://t.co/Ljp4uwiooa — S.R.Prabhu (@prabhu_sr) October 7, 2020

Now a white man will tell us our food is boring?

Piping hot idlis with neyyi and podi on top is what I believe heaven feels like. https://t.co/4qU0QRCegC — girl almighty (@vodkatales) October 7, 2020

Do not invoke the wrath of South India (and the greater South Indian diaspora). https://t.co/PhSMCw7Wzf pic.twitter.com/LbBv2aRKdP — Sri Baqri (Narasimhan) (@Sri_Baqri) October 7, 2020

You've made a grave error that I hope will haunt you for life — Khemta Hannah Jose (@khemta_h_jose) October 6, 2020

@edanderson101 – Idli can b eaten w lot f combinations. Did u knw diff regions in #India hav diff types f idli as the sourness/ingredients vary? Besides Idli s a vry nutritious brkfst meal. Definitely ther r tons f blander western food but let's learn 2 respect other's #food ! https://t.co/dXdBrhJFvh — Kutts (@kiranjosephp) October 8, 2020

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor’s son Ishan Tharoor also joined in and jokingly wrote that Anderson’s views on idli might be the “most offensive take” on Twitter.

I think I've encountered the most offensive take on Twitter. https://t.co/jRb2xI3mX1 — Ishaan Tharoor (@ishaantharoor) October 6, 2020

Responding to his son’s tweet, Shashi Tharoor in his classy style wrote, ”Yes, my son, there are some who are truly challenged in this world. Civilisation is hard to acquire: the taste & refinement to appreciate idlis, enjoy cricket, or watch ottamthullal is not given to every mortal. Take pity on this poor man, for he may never know what Life can be.”

Yes, my son, there are some who are truly challenged in this world. Civilisation is hard to acquire: the taste & refinement to appreciate idlis, enjoy cricket, or watch ottamthullal is not given to every mortal. Take pity on this poor man, for he may never know what Life can be. https://t.co/M0rEfAU3V3 — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) October 7, 2020

After a flurry of tweets attacking him, Anderson responded by saying that he loves dosa and appam.

He tweeted, “Before the whole of south India attacks me, can I just say that I love dosa and appam and basically all south Indian food. But idli (and puttu for that matter) are insufferable.”

p.s. Before the whole of south India attacks me, can I just say that I love dosa and appam and basically all south Indian food. But idli (and puttu for that matter) are insufferable. — Edward Anderson (@edanderson101) October 6, 2020

To pacify the offended minds, Anderson went ahead and ordered a plate of Idli for himself. Hope Indians can forgive him!