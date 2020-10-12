New Delhi: Seems Indian kids are making the most of the Covid-19 lockdown and are entering record books for their exemplary skills. Now, a 10-year-old girl in Kerala has made her way into record books as she dished out 33 scrumptious food items including corn fritters, ‘uttapam,’ fried rice and chicken roast in less than one hour! Also Read - This Hyderabad Toddler Can Recognise Flags, Deities, Logos, Animals & More; Bags 5 Records For Extraordinary Memory Skills

Saanvi M Prajit, daughter of Wing Commander of Indian Air Force Prajit Babu and Manjma hailing from Ernakulam, has now been recognised by the Asia Book of Records and the India Book of Records for the maximum number of dishes prepared by a child.

On August 29, Saanvi cooked 33 items, which include idli, waffle, corn fritters, mushroom tikka, uttapam, paneer tikka, egg bull’s eye, sandwich, papdi chaat, fried rice, chicken roast, pancake, appam, and many more.

“The Asia Book of Records authorities watched online the cookery event organised at her Visakhapatnam residence. Besides, two gazetted officers were witness to the cooking of 33 items in an hour by Saanvi,” her mother Manjima told PTI.

Saanvi said she was inspired by her mother, a star chef and a Reality cookery show finalist. She also has participated in Children’s Cookery shows and already has a YouTube channel showcasing her attempts in cooking simple and tasty dishes.

Manjima said as a child, Saanvi had always been fascinated by the kitchen and took to cooking at a very early age alongside her mother and grandparents.

(With PTI inputs)