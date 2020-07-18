A Twitter handle lightened up the mood on social media and gave netizens a break from all the political ploys and COVID-19 gloom by editing a video that features birds with arms instead of wings and we can’t stop laughing. Going viral even on othe social media platforms, the viral video has already grossed over 5.3 million views on the micro-blogging site alone. Also Read - 'Embarrassed, Disappointed': Twitter Apologises After Elon Musk-Bill Gates-Barack Obama-Jeff Bezos And Others Accounts Hacked

Shared by the Twitter handle, Curly Kid Life, the video is not an animated one which is the most hilarious part as birds go around behaving like humans on grocery shopping or at a rock concert. Running around clapping their hands, playing guitar, doing household chores, clicking selfies and even walking around with office files and talking on the phone, the birds in the video gave netizens a good laugh with the innovative imagination.

From vultures to crows to ostrichs and penguins, the video features varied kinds of birds that one can imagine. The handle simply captioned it, "If birds had arms… (sic)" and the Internet couldn't help but watch the unwinding video on loop as they doubled down with laughter.

If birds had arms… pic.twitter.com/ldawyC9Ibh — Curly Kid Life (@Curlykidlife) July 16, 2020

Check out Twitter’s reaction on the video here:

Well, what do you thing of this epic video?