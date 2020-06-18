New Delhi: Australia’s first female Supercar driver Renee Gracie, who recently joined the adult industry, is making headlines again after her scathing rant against the Indian community went viral. Gracie said that she doesn’t like Indians anymore because of their behaviour on her adult subscription site and slammed them for stealing photos and videos from her exclusive content. Also Read - Why Racer Renee Gracie Quit Motorsport And Switched to Adult Entertainment Industry?

Taking to her OnlyFans page, she wrote, “To all you Indian a**holes on my page. Stop stealing my images. They are copyrighted and I own them not you..Stop making pages of me and stop sharing my videos and images illegally.”

Stating that the content on her site is copyrighted, she alleged that Indians have been creating fake profiles of her using photos and videos from her page without her permission. The 25-year-old further announced that she will remove all of the Indian subscribers on her page and also threatened to sue them.

‘If you’re Indian, get off my page right now! ‘You are no longer welcome here anymore’.

She revealed that the illegal theft and sharing of her content started happening after the story of her career switch went viral in India.

Notably, her racing career came to an end a few months ago, after she decided to switch careers and join the adult film industry instead. She took the decision after claiming that she made no money from seven years as a race car driver.

Here is her Instagram page, which has over 678K followers:

She has more than 7000 subscribers on her website now where she sells pictures and movies for a monthly subscription fee. According to reports from The Telegraph, Gracie earns a reported $90,650 and is on course to make over $1 million this year