‘Very creative faculty’: Viral video shows IIM Ahmedabad professor using ‘Dhurandhar’ to explain statistics, internet

An IIM Ahmedabad faculty member has gone viral online for turning scenes from Dhurandhar into a lesson on complex statistical concepts.

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An IIM Ahmedabad student shared an Instagram video featuring a statistics professor who uses clips from Dhurandhar. Image Credit: prakhar.vc/Instagram

One of the premier business schools in India has taken the internet by storm, due to using unconventional teaching methods. The video shows that complex subjects can be made fun with a little creativity.

An IIM Ahmedabad student shared an Instagram video featuring a statistics professor who uses clips from Dhurandhar to bring advanced classroom concepts to life. The post resonated with many online, who praised the professor for finding creative ways to make complex subjects more engaging for students.

What did the video show?

In a video shared online, IIM Ahmedabad student Prakhar Singh showed his professor incorporating a scene from Dhurandhar into a statistics lesson. The professor was seen using the clip to illustrate concepts in class. Singh summed up the experience with the caption: “Dhurandhar taught me Statistics. IIM Ahmedabad.”

The video was shared with the caption – “Only at IIM Ahmedabad can a Dhurandhar scene turn into a statistics lesson. ‘Win Lyari, win Pakistan’ – Cluster sampling. ‘Baloch gangs and Pathan gangs are fundamentally different groups’ – Stratification. One minute you’re watching gang rivalries. The next minute, you’re discussing survey design and research methodology.”

The video opens to show a classroom filled with students watching a scene from Dhurandhar on the big screen. Soon after, the professor steps in to refer to the scene to explain certain concepts in statistics.

How did the internet react?

The unconventional lesson quickly impressed social media users, many of whom took to the comments section to praise the educator’s ingenuity.

Praising the educator, one commenter said, “This professor is on another level. He had a way of making statistics feel simple and relevant. His classes were incredibly relatable, and only he could update a course this quickly.” Another user recalled, “Really interesting. In my MBA program, our OD professor used The Intern to teach organisational development interventions. It made the subject much more engaging.”

One commenter pointed out that this style of teaching is usually limited to a handful of elite institutions in India, adding that it is far more common in the US, where professors frequently use scenes from films to make lessons more engaging. Another user simply remarked, “The effort shows—very creative faculty.”

All about Dhurandhar

Conceived as a two-part action spectacle, Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar has emerged as one of Indian cinema’s biggest success stories, making a huge impact at the box office.

With both installments raking in huge sums at the box office, the franchise has emerged as one of the country’s biggest. It has already overtaken close competitors, including Pushpa and Baahubali.

The film series is anchored by Ranveer Singh and supported by a talented ensemble featuring Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, R. Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, and Sara Arjun.