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IIT Baba Marriage: Wedding triggers backlash from saint community, debate erupts online – Who is Abhay Singhs wife?

IIT Baba Marriage: Wedding triggers backlash from saint community, debate erupts online – Who is Abhay Singh’s wife?

As soon as IIT Baba’s marriage news broke, a debate erupted from the saint community about: Should a monk marry, or is it a personal decision?

IIT Baba Marriage: Wedding triggers backlash from saint community, debate erupts online – Who is Abhay Singh’s wife?

IIT Baba Marriage: Abhay Singh, who became famous during the Kumbh Mela and is famously known as IIT Baba, is again making headlines, this time not for his unique perspectives but for his marriage. Yes, you read it right, IIT Baba got married recently. The IIT-educated ascetic who left the world for spirituality got married in Himachal Pradesh. Singh married an engineering graduate named Preetika. As per reports, the couple tied the knot earlier this year, however the news became public this week.

Who Is IIT Baba?

Abhay Singh became famous overnight for his highly technical background and choosing spirituality. He became famous among the young people as a sage who bridges modern education with spirituality.

IIT Baba, who came into the limelight after Mahakumbh, reportedly completed his graduation from IIT Bombay in Aerospace Engineering. He left his high-paying job in Canada and decided to become a monk. He became a saint at the age of 30.

When he reached Prayagraj for Mahakumbh this year, he became the center of discussion on social media. After becoming famous, several videos of IIT Baba went viral on the internet.

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Where Is IIT Baba From?

Abhay Singh hails from Haryana’s Hisar. However, he doesn’t consider himself a monk or saint, just a man who is seeking peace.

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