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IIT Bombay students celebrate No Bag Day in viral video, Carry books in buckets, chairs and even cycles

IIT Bombay students celebrate ‘No Bag Day’ in viral video, Carry books in buckets, chairs and even cycles

IIT Bombay students go viral after celebrating No Bag Day with creative ideas, carrying books in buckets, chairs and cycles, turning a simple classroom moment into a fun memory.

IIT Bombay viral video

Students at the Indian Institute of Technology Bombay celebrated ‘No Bag Day’ by entering the class with buckets, bags, mugs and even a bicycle instead of bags catching everyone’s attention.

Students enter classroom without bags

In a hilarious video that has gone viral on social media, a group of students can be seen entering their classroom one by one but without any bags. While some students carry their books in buckets and mug others use plastic chairs and grocery bags as bags.

One student even rides his bicycle into the classroom amidst laughs and cheers from everyone. According to reports, the students did this act during their last lecture.

Happy ending to the lecture

Students spent what could have been just another lecture full of laughs, cheers and creating memories for a lifetime. Even the professor can be seen laughing along with everyone else instead of stopping them.

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As the caption for the video read, “No bags no notes just memories”.

Internet reacts: “Peak college”

Since being posted on social media, the video has been liked and shared by millions of people. Users wrote comments like “peak college”, “next level”, “wholesome cotton textile engineering degree life” and “what’s better than the best farewell ever” under the post.

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Some users even shared their own college experiences after watching this video while others applauded these students for cheering up someone’s day.

Memories built over years of fun and hardwork

While the video is certainly funny, it’s heartwarming to see students celebrating their years at college. Institutions like the IIT’s are known to have extremely competitive campuses. But amidst all the studying and studying, students take breaks to create a bond with their friends that’ll last them a lifetime.

Reasons why the video is loved by millions

Students using buckets as bags, mugs as book holders and even bicycles may be why everyone loved this video so much.

Life online is often portrayed as picture perfect but this video highlights that it’s okay to be funny and creative. Using random objects like an umbrella, bucket, plastic chair, stools and cricket bats students made this college moment one for the books-literally.

Also read: Gurugram man’s advice on quality of life ‘after Rs 8-10 crore, house, and car’ goes viral | Check post

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