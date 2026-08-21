IIT Bombay topper Yogesh Sahu stumped by Rs 1 Crore KBC question: What was it?

IIT Bombay topper Yogesh Sahu misread the Rs 1 crore question during his stint on Kaun Banega Crorepati. Yogesh Sahu’s decision to leave behind a corporate career and pursue his UPSC dream has caught people’s attention, as has his family’s support throughout the journey.

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Yogesh Sahu, an IIT Bombay topper, on the hot seat with Amitabh Bachchan. Image Credit: @SonyTVUK/X

IIT Bombay topper Yogesh Sahu took the hot seat on Kaun Banega Crorepati 18 in the August 19 episode. The 23-year-old stumbled on the Rs 1 crore question and finished the game with Rs 50 lakh. Yogesh Sahu’s decision to leave behind a corporate career and pursue his UPSC dream has caught people’s attention, as has his family’s support throughout the journey. Now, viewers also want to know which Rs 1 crore question he couldn’t answer.

What is the question that stumped the IIT Bombay topper?

Sahu’s Rs 1 crore question asked which horse owned by the Maharaja of Baroda won the inaugural Indian Derby at Mumbai’s Mahalaxmi Racecourse in 1943. The four options were: Princess Beautiful, Regal Domain, Star of Gwalior and Prince Pradeep.

With all his lifelines exhausted, Yogesh turned to the elimination method to tackle the question. According to an Indian Express report, the approach involves eliminating the obviously wrong choices and narrowing the answer down to the most likely option.

छत्तीसगढ़ के भाटापारा के रहने वाले योगेश साहू (23) ने कौन बनेगा करोड़पति (KBC) में 50 लाख रुपए जीते हैं। उन्होंने 1 करोड़ रुपए के सवाल का जवाब देने के बजाय गेम क्विट कर दिया। योगेश ने इलेक्ट्रिकल इंजीनियरिंग की पढ़ाई की है। योगेश IIT बॉम्बे में टॉपर भी रह चुके हैं। उन्होंने IIT… https://t.co/qsW4HfNWWp pic.twitter.com/ATZQJT8qM0 — Voice of Chhattisgarh (@CGVOICE00777) August 20, 2026

Using the logic that the question mentioned a ‘horse’ and not ‘mare’, he disregarded Princess Beautiful, which ended up being the correct answer. The option he chose was Prince Pradeep.

What do we know about the question?

The Indian Derby traces its roots to 1943, when the first edition was held at Mumbai’s Mahalaxmi Racecourse. Princess Beautiful, owned by the Maharaja Gaekwar of Baroda, emerged as the inaugural winner under trainer M C Patel and Australian jockey Edgar Britt. More than 80 years later, the race remains a major event in Indian horse racing.

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The inaugural Derby took place on January 30, 1943, offering Rs 35,000 in prize money, a modest sum compared with today’s stakes. Princess Beautiful had an outstanding season that year, adding the Indian 1000 Guineas and Indian 2000 Guineas to her Derby win, with Australian jockey Edgar Britt in the saddle for all three victories.

Who is Yogesh Sahu?

Yogesh, who is from Bhatapara in Chhattisgarh, grew up in a humble family. His father, who was with him on the show, is a driver earning Rs 20,000 a month. Despite limited means, Yogesh studied electrical engineering at IIT Bombay and went on to top his batch.

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According to an Indian Express report, he even landed a job of 18 lakh LPA, but he turned it down to pursue his dream of becoming an IAS officer. Yogesh revealed that giving up a good-paying job was not always easy, especially given his family’s financial struggles. Still, his family has fully supported his decision to prepare for the UPSC exam. “When one takes the UPSC exam, the whole family prepares for it with them,” he said, explaining that his family handles household responsibilities so he can focus on studying.