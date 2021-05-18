New Delhi: They say following your passion will always reap prosperity. But how often do we see someone leaving behind a life of luxury to come back to their roots and live a simple life? Such is the extraordinary story of this IIT alumnus. A former engineer, Kishore Indukuri graduated from IIT Kharagpur and went on to pursue his master’s degree and PhD from the United States, eventually landing a high-paying job at an American tech giant. However, he was not satisfied and yearned to return to his simple life. Also Read - First Dose of Sputnik V Covid Vaccine Administered in India: Dr Reddy's Laboratories

After completing his masters' and PhD from the University of Massachusetts, he worked for six years at Intel. Unhappy still, Kishore quit his US job and returned to India, to his hometown of Karnataka. But life always has a way of turning things around.

When he went to Hyderabad, he realised that the city had few options of safe and hygienic milk. He instantly thought of a business idea and began his own dairy in 2012 with an investment of just 20 cows. He and his family started milking cows themselves and delivered organic milk directly to the doorsteps of customers. Eventually, they invested in an install-freeze-store system to ensure the longevity of the milk from the time of milking to reaching their customers.

By 2018, Kishore’s dairy farm, which he named “Sid’s Farm” after his son Sidharth, had over 6,000 customers and was delivering in and around Hyderabad. At today’s date, his farm at Shabad has expanded with 120 employees to achieve annual revenue of nearly Rs 44 crore. He sells not just milk, but organic milk products curd and ghee. Sid’s Farm now delivers to nearly 10,000 customers daily.

They say, never forget your roots. This is why.