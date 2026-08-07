AIR 53, yet no dream IIT? IIT alumnus’ viral story raises questions over admissions

An IIT alumnus has gone viral on social media for highlighting the struggles of people from weaker economic backgrounds. In the video he stated that even after securing the second highest scores on GATE, he did not secure his desired institution and course.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/viral/iit-kharagpur-alumnus-shares-gate-journey-on-social-media-goes-viral-raises-questions-over-admissions-criteria-jharkhand-protests-8495708/ Copy

A man has been going viral social media for sharing his GATE journey. Image Credit: @MeritvsQuota/X

The Jharkhand protests have been gaining traction on social media with more and more people joining in with stories and incidents where irregularities have been going on for years. The most recent addition is where a man came forward to share his story of not acquiring a seat in the prestigious Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras for his desired course.

The IIT Kharagpur alumnus shared his GATE journey, sparking a nationwide discussion on merit, reservation, category-wise admissions and seat allocation. The man shared how he was one of the toppers of his batch and yet was one of the last ones to be placed in the placements.

What did he say on social media video?

A man has raised the issue of merit, reservation, and seat allocation in a recent video amid the ongoing students’ protest in Jharkhand. In the video, he highlighted how even after securing the second-highest scores in GATE, he was one of the last ones to be allocated an institution. However, he was not even given his desired course.

He stated that in his first GATE attempt, he secured All India Rank 525, which did not secure him a seat in Aerospace Engineering in any of the IITs across the country. Following this, he gave the entrance test once again and secured AIR 53, which should have gotten him a good college. However, he did not get admission to his desired program at IIT Madras.

Meet an IIT Kharagpur Alumni – First Gate Attempt – AIR 525

Rejected by all IITs for Aerospace Engineering. Second Gate Attempt – AIR 53

Still got Rejected by IIT Madras If Toppers from General Category are

struggling then I can’t imagine the

Plight of an Average General… pic.twitter.com/Grm1D2Nl7w — The General Merit (@MeritvsQuota) July 31, 2026

The incident has reignited discussions about the impact of reservation, category-specific cut-offs, seat availability and admission policies on candidates appearing for competitive exams. He further urged students appearing for exams to be positive and not measure themselves on the basis of their marks.

Similar stories have been circulating on social media amid the Jharkhand protests where students have alleged discrepancies based on caste and creed. Another person stated, “Even a CS student rank 5 was not able to do PhD from IIT Mumbai, so he left for MIT USA and having a lot of funding from Amazon now he is my friend and believe me he abuses this system a lot.”

Jharkhand protests

A fresh flashpoint erupted in the ongoing student protests in Ranchi on Friday when a man threw ink at All India Students’ Association (AISA) National President Neha Bora at the protest site while she was addressing the protesting students and participating in the march. The incident triggered anger among students and major chaos at the protest site. Police promptly caught the man and took him into custody, maintaining law and order at the protest site in Ranchi.

Jharkhand’s student protest stretched into its 15th day on Friday, August 7, with JPSC and JSSC aspirants ramping up their agitation over alleged recruitment exam irregularities. The protesters have urged the Hemant Soren-led government to intervene without further delay.