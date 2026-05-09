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IIT Kharagpur students turn storm-fallen raw mangoes into pickle, internet calls them sarv gun sampann | Viral

IIT Kharagpur students turn storm-fallen raw mangoes into pickle, internet calls them ‘sarv gun sampann’ | Viral

IIT students have been going viral on social media for preparing pickles from fallen mangoes after a heavy storm. one of the students shared their video of them preparing pickles along with his friend in their hostel. Check out the video here

A video of two students preparing mango pickle has gone viral on social media. Image Credit: ajay_patel_iitvlogs/Instagram

People say that the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) prepares you for everything. But nobody told the students that they would also acquire the skill of making pickles while studying at the institute. This is exactly what happened at IIT Kharagpur when a storm brought down raw mangoes from trees. Students decided to make pickle instead of letting them go to waste.

The internet is loving the students making homemade pickles from these mangoes right in their hostel. Some even went on to call them sarv-gun sampan (endowed with all virtues).

Students turn raw mangoes into pickle

A video of students from IIT Kharagpur has gone viral on social media, where they can be seen sharing the process of making the pickle. The video, shared by Ajay Patel on Instagram, introduced the scene by saying, “Students at IIT also make mango pickles. Let me show you. He is Narayan.”

In the video, Narayan explains how the pickle preparation began after raw mangoes fell from trees during stormy weather on the campus. Showing the cut mango pieces, he says, “So these are some pieces of mango cut and kept. Some time ago, there was a storm. These were all broken and cut, and turmeric and salt were added to it.”

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She further said, “When it was left for a while, it was kept for drying. It will be dried in the sun for two to three days, after that, this is its spice, this is for the pickle. It will be ground a little coarsely. What is in it? There is mustard, fennel, kalonji, and fenugreek. This also has fenugreek.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ajay Patel (@ajay_patel_iitvlogs)

Patel then shows the mango tree inside the hostel premises and explains that BC Roy Hall has several such trees. He said, “And that is the mango tree, there is a mango tree here. So in our hostel, BC Roy Hall, there are many mango trees. Isn’t it Narayan?”

“So now a storm is going on, mangoes are falling every day. This time there were not many mangoes, but whatever were there, Narayan has tried to make pickles. When it is ready, we will eat it and show you guys. Then we will show you the whole jar. That’s all for today. Okay,” he said while ending the video.

The clip was shared with the caption ‘Aam ka aachar inside IIT hostel.’

Internet reactions

Since the video was shared on Instagram, it has garnered more than 21,000 likes. Reacting to the video, one user wrote, “This is the most Indian hostel thing ever.” Another said, “Sarv gun sampann.”

Meanwhile, another user wrote, “Narayan knows the real art of survival.” Someone else added, “This reminded me of summer vacations at home.” Another user wrote, “Storm gave them mangoes and they made memories.” One comment read, “This is better than any campus tour.” Another person said, “BC Roy Hall students are living the dream.”

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