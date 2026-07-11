‘When you don’t have time for adventure, it comes to your doorstep’: IIT Roorkee students find creative ways to travel around campus after heavy rains | Viral

The waterlogging at IIT Roorkee came amid heavy rains across North India that disrupted daily activities and caused flooding in many areas.

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IIT Roorkee students found a way to move around in their waterlogged campus. Image Credit: phd_baddie/Instagram

Engineers are known to experiment and create unique solutions for some head-scratching problems. One such solution was found by students of the prestigious Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee after their campus was waterlogged following heavy rains.

The students surprised everyone with their creativity as they used a large board to make a makeshift boat. A video of the students floating across campus to reach their destination has gone viral on social media, with online viewers praising them.

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Students floating through waterlogged streets in campus

The clip was shared on Instagram by Ph.D Baddies, showing students using an unexpected approach to get around the flooded campus. The video captures a group of students navigating the flooded campus on a floating board. Balancing with umbrellas in hand, they used long sticks to push the makeshift raft forward, creating a light-hearted moment for those watching.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ph.D baddies (@phd_baddie)

The video also highlighted the extent of waterlogging on campus, with large stretches of roads covered in rainwater after the heavy downpour. Even amid the disruption, students found a creative way to enjoy the unusual situation.

The post was shared with the caption, “Kasturba Bhawan boat service,” referring to one of the campus hostels.

Internet reactions

The video prompted a wave of reactions online, with many users appreciating the students’ ability to find humour in an otherwise difficult situation. Many commenters said the students had found an unexpected adventure right on campus, thanks to the flooding.

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Others joked that the flooded campus looked more like a boating destination than one of India’s leading engineering institutes. Many alumni also joined the conversation, saying the flooded scenes brought back memories of their time at Kasturba Bhawan and the monsoon seasons on campus.

One of the users wrote, “Itna to har sal aa jata hai. (This much happens every year).” Another user wrote, “How my manager expects me to come to office.” A third user wrote, “They will tell their kids about this struggle.”