New Delhi: Sending shockwaves across the nation, actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death jolted us like never before, and left us fumbling for answers. Joining millions of Indians in this time of grief, dairy giant Amul also paid a fitting and touching homage to the versatile actor which is sure to make you emotional.

From ‘Kai Po Che’s Ishaan Bhatt to Indian cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni to Sonchiriya, the Amul tribute commemorates Sushant Singh Rajput’s most remarkable performances.

“Ik vaari phir se aa bhi jaa yaara,” the text on the black and white image reads, which is inspired by ‘Ik Vaari Aa’ song from Sushant’s film ‘Raabta’. The film directed by Dinesh Vijan is based on the concept of reincarnated star-crossed lovers and also stars Kriti Sanon.

“Tribute to a fine young actor,” they wrote in the caption.

Reacting to the tribute, a user wrote, “Dear Amul, this is so touching that you care to touch so many varieties of topics and themes. Kept up. Sushant will always live in our good memories!!”

Here are other reactions:

This makes me happy and Sad at the same time 🙁 — badpool (@badpool90) June 15, 2020

Jeena yahaan. Marna yahaan. Isske siwa jaana kahaan ??

Go in peace SSR and know you were loved 🙏 — Anushila (@Anushila5) June 15, 2020

मेरे सुशांत भाई। कहां चले गये आप। we will miss your forever. If you could have shared your problem before taking this drastic step. Your followers will take up for you ..atleast you should have shared with your fans. Miss you forever.#justiceforSSR 🙏 — Anshul Arora🇮🇳 (@AnshulArora_) June 15, 2020

It's really difficult to come in terms with reality. #SushantSinghRajput is not related to me, but what he has achieved is miraculous. His smile hides his pain very well. I wish he would have someone to count on. I wish there is a time machine, he passed his pain to his loved one — NAT (@DesPicabL3_M3) June 15, 2020

Amul is an inspiration. It's ads & posts inspire me a lot. — Surendra Agrawal (@Surendr56610817) June 15, 2020

34-year-old Sushant killed himself at his Bandra residence by hanging himself in Mumbai on Sunday. Reportedly, the actor was suffering from depression and was taking medication for the same.

On Monday, the late actor’s father and his two sisters performed the last rites at Pawan Hans crematorium. May he be at peace wherever he is!