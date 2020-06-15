New Delhi: Sending shockwaves across the nation, actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death jolted us like never before, and left us fumbling for answers. Joining millions of Indians in this time of grief, dairy giant Amul also paid a fitting and touching homage to the versatile actor which is sure to make you emotional. Also Read - 'Such a Kind Soul': Kerala Recalls Sushant Singh Rajput's Generous Act When He Donated Rs 1 Crore Towards 2018 Floods
From ‘Kai Po Che’s Ishaan Bhatt to Indian cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni to Sonchiriya, the Amul tribute commemorates Sushant Singh Rajput’s most remarkable performances.
“Ik vaari phir se aa bhi jaa yaara,” the text on the black and white image reads, which is inspired by ‘Ik Vaari Aa’ song from Sushant’s film ‘Raabta’. The film directed by Dinesh Vijan is based on the concept of reincarnated star-crossed lovers and also stars Kriti Sanon.
“Tribute to a fine young actor,” they wrote in the caption.
Reacting to the tribute, a user wrote, “Dear Amul, this is so touching that you care to touch so many varieties of topics and themes. Kept up. Sushant will always live in our good memories!!”
Here are other reactions:
34-year-old Sushant killed himself at his Bandra residence by hanging himself in Mumbai on Sunday. Reportedly, the actor was suffering from depression and was taking medication for the same.
On Monday, the late actor’s father and his two sisters performed the last rites at Pawan Hans crematorium. May he be at peace wherever he is!