Dead Rat Falls Onto Customer’s Table At IKEA Bengaluru, Twitter Left Disgusted

IKEA Bengaluru has been facing a backlash. It all started after a Twitter user shared some pictures of a dead rat that fell on her food court table while she was enjoying her meal.

The photo has garnered over 76,000 views. (Credits: Twitter)

Imagine sitting at a restaurant, having your favourite delicacy and suddenly a dead rat falls from the ceiling in front of your plate. A diner’s worst nightmare, right? Such an incident has come to light from the Bengaluru store of IKEA, a Swedish company that is famous for its furniture. Calling it the “most bizarre moment ever”, a Twitter user shared her horrifying ordeal when a dead mouse fell from the ceiling on the table where she was enjoying her meal. She shared some shocking pictures of the incident on Twitter. Soon after the pictures surfaced, IKEA India issued an apology and informed that investigations are on in the matter. It promised that all precautionary measures are being taken so that such an instance does not reoccur.

Viral Tweet Of Dead Rat At IKEA Bengaluru

Sharing some images of the shocking incident showing the dead mouse on the table, a Twitter user wrote, “Wtf… Guess what fell on our food table at IKEA. I can’t even. We were eating and this rat just dropped dead. Most bizarre moment ever!”

Wtf.. guess what fell in our food table at ikea 🤕🤕🤕🤒🤒 I can’t even.

We were eating and this rat just dropped dead..

Most bizzare moment ever!@IKEA@IKEAIndia pic.twitter.com/R45C1BCNkc — Maya (@Sharanyashettyy) July 16, 2023

The Twitter user shared the incident on Twitter on Sunday, July 16. Since then, the photo has grabbed attention. IKEA India also took note of the matter and issued an apology. “Hej! We apologize for the unpleasant incident at IKEA Nagasandra. We are currently investigating the situation and ensuring to take all precautionary efforts. Food safety and hygiene is our top priority, and we want our customers to always have the best shopping experience at IKEA,” the tweet read.

Hej! We apologize for the unpleasant incident at IKEA Nagasandra. We’re currently investigating the situation & ensuring to take all precautionary efforts. Food safety and hygiene is our top priority, and we want our customers to always have the best shopping experience at IKEA. — IKEAIndia (@IKEAIndia) July 17, 2023

Twitter Users React To IKEA Bengaluru

Since being shared, the tweet has garnered more than 76,000 views. The photo has sparked condemnation from people. Twitter users also demanded strict action to prevent such incidents in the future. Reacting to the incident, an individual wrote, “Omg! Just the pic is enough to throw up, can’t even imagine!”

Omg! Just the pic is enough to throw up, cant even imagine! — 👩🏻‍🏫 (@asha_ny) July 16, 2023

“Someone told me IKEA stuff is drop dead gorgeous. Now I understand”, a Twitter user said.

Somebody told me IKEA stuff is drop dead gorgeous. Now I understand. — Shankar (@shankarr108) July 16, 2023

Another user jokingly commented, “He is the chef!” making a reference to the animated film Ratatouille. The film followed the adventures of a rat named Remy, who wants to be a chef.

Other Such Incidents At IKEA Bengaluru

Interestingly, this is not the first time IKEA Bengaluru is facing backlash for maintaining low hygiene standards. Earlier, a person left a review on Google Reviews stating about the hygiene at IKEA. The individual found a fly on the Mango cake at IKEA and in a sarcastic tone commented, “Mango cake made with delicious house fly. Unfortunately, I don’t eat house flies so missed the opportunity. Also, superb hygiene. Please visit IKEA Bangalore for more.”

