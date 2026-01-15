Home

Ikkis plus 10: Death of a Princess at 31, who lived her life like a Candle in the Wind

As it would have been with every child born into a royal family, Leila Pahlavi saw her family and herself provided with the best of whatever is required for a monarch’s daughter.

(Image: Wikipedia)

New Delhi: Iran is the buzzword, one of the most powerful keywords for the past few days, and the trending subject on social media. Almost all of us know about the current Iranian regime. It is led by Ayatollah Ali Hosseini Khamenei, the supreme leader of Iran since 1989. Masoud Pezeshkian has been the current president of Iran since 2024. As the Persian nation grapples with unrest, protests, and apprehensions of a war with the United States, and possibly with Israel, we will tell you about a member of Iran’s erstwhile royal family who ruled the country from 1925 to 1979.

Pahlavi Dynasty, founded by Reza Shah Pahlavi

It was the Pahlavi Dynasty, founded by Reza Shah Pahlavi, the first Shah (royal title) of Iran. Mohammad Reza Shah Pahlavi, his son, succeeded him. What’s important to note here is that both rulers were liberal, who had a Western bent of mind. Apart from that, their tenures were marred by their dictatorial style of functioning, which frustrated and angered the people of Iran to the extent of violently toppling the then Shah, Mohammad Reza Shah Pahlavi, in 1979 in a coup led by Ayatollah Khomeini. As a result of the political unrest and uncertainty, Mohammad Reza Shah Pahlavi fled Iran to take refuge in exile in January 1979. He died as a refugee in Egypt in 1980.

Mohammad Reza Shah and Empress Farah Pahlavi’s four children

Mohammad Reza Shah Pahlavi and the empress Farah Pahlavi were parents to four kids. Prince Ali Reza, Princess Leila, Princess Farahnaz, and Crown Prince Reza Pahlavi. All four were born in Tehran long before the 1979 Iranian Revolution, which forced them to leave the country to save their lives.

Crown Prince Reza Pahlavi is the eldest son and heir, Princess Farahnaz Pahlavi is the second child, Prince Ali-Reza Pahlavi, who died in 2011, and Princess Leila Pahlavi, who died in 2001.

Mohammad Reza Pahlavi, The Shah of Iran

We have seen and heard Reza Pahlavi, a member of the Pahlavi dynasty and the eldest son of Mohammad Reza Pahlavi, the last shah of Iran. Born in 1960, he is very vocal about a regime change in Iran and making claims to the royal throne in Tehran.

As we said in the beginning, we will tell you about a member of Iran’s erstwhile royal family, so here we present the story of Princess Leila Pahlavi.

Princess Leila Pahlavi, youngest daughter of Shah Pahlavi and empress Farah Pahlavi

Princess Leila Pahlavi was born on March 27, 1970, in a grandiose palace in Tehran and died at the young age of 31 years in 2001.

As it would have been with every child born into a royal family, Leila Pahlavi saw her family and herself provided with the best of whatever is required for a monarch’s daughter, who was the apple of her parents’ eyes. She was simply blessed! But, sometimes, someone so special has to go through equally special trials and turbulences that just spring out without any warning, especially for an 8 or 9-year-old child.

Princess Leila Pahlavi’s glorious childhood and 1979 Iranian Revolution

And then they had to flee Iran overnight as the protests, which had taken the shape of the Iranian Revolution, reached their peak. The revolution took place from January 1978 to February 1979, forcing Leila’s dad to run away from Iran on January 16, 1979. Not only did the family have to leave, but its citizenship was also revoked was stripped the family of citizenship, security and home. It can be assumed that the eight-year young princess accepted the fate and bid farewell to the luxurious life she had lived.

Once one of the most powerful heads of state, the Shah became a pauper in no time. They were roaming around aimlessly from one place to the other, with a constant fear of being hunted down by the revolutionaries. The Pahlavi family moved through several countries, including Egypt, Morocco, the Bahamas, Mexico, the United States, and Panama, before finally settling permanently in the USA.

As if that blow was enough, it was found that her dad, the Shah was suffering from cancer, and succumbed to the disease on July 27, 1980, in Cairo, Egypt.

Princess Leila Pahlavi settles in the USA

Leila was just about 10 years old, and the trauma shook her entire being. Along with that, the hopes of returning to their own country shattered, leaving Leila broken, insecure, uncertain, and helpless. But there was no choice to move on and the remaining family members settled in the United States in the early 1980s.

In America, she received a good education as she attended the United Nations School and Rye Country Day School in New York. She was fluent in Persian, English, and French. She is described as a very beautiful, charming princess. That’s how she appeared from the outside, inside, it was a wounded mind and a mutilated soul that was going down.

Traumatic childhood leading to troubled adulthood

She grew up to adulthood with several chronic health issues that point towards her deteriorating mental health as she had to undergo repeated treatment in America and the United Kingdom. Some records say that she was carrying a very serious and heavy baggage of Chronic Fatigue Syndrome, Depression and Severe Anorexia. Since she was on regular medication meant for prolonged psychiatric disorders, she had a comparatively easy access to pharmaceutical potions.

Leila was not a drug addict who popped down just any narcotic drug, or a regular to rave parties, rather she was a victim of her life’s situations which were never favourable and affected her to the core. As her family and friends say that prescription medication was actually a coping mechanism for chronic insomnia, anxiety and emotional isolation rather than recreational use. All of her outer appearance was a façade, to put up a show for the world that she was still the beloved little girl, the princess in the real sense of the word, but inside, she was crying for help, some intervention. She found an escape route from breaking down, anorexia, and other conditions that ate her up. All the efforts to muffle the agony only intensified what she was running from.

And, she dies

June 10, 2001, Leonard Hotel in London, 31-year-old Leila was found dead alone in her room. The coroner’s report suggested an overdose of Seconal, a short-acting barbiturate drug which is used to treat insomnia (inability to or lack of sleep). The investigation revealed that it was the combination of an overdose of Seconal combined with cocaine. Her death was medically confirmed as a suicide.

Almost 24 years later, Princess Leila Pahlavi lives in folklore.

