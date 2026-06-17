‘Illegal to consume water’: Telegram indirectly roasts Indian government after Re-NEET linked ban

Telegram responds to India's temporary platform ban over Re-NEET leak concerns with a highly sarcastic social media post mocking the government's regulatory logic.

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Telegram app has been banned in India ahead of the NEET re-examination. AI-generated image

New Delhi: In a significant development, social media app Telegram has responded to its temporary ban in India with a highly unconventional social media post questioning the government’s regulatory logic. Following a block by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) over alleged paper leaks ahead of the June 21 NEET-UG re-examination, the platform bypassed traditional corporate public relations. Instead, it used a philosophical analogy to argue that restricting an entire platform to stop a few bad actors is a flawed approach.

What Telegram said in its recent post on X?

The official Telegram account shared a post comparing the platform-wide ban to outlawing water because people drown, or banning solid food over choking hazards. “You are not an adult. You are a baby. Eat the baby food,” the message read, critiquing what it views as excessive state overprotection. By pointing out that the ban impacts over 150 million innocent users in India, Telegram has highlighted the debate around collective punishment versus targeted enforcement as it prepares to contest the block in the Delhi High Court.

Over 300,000 people die of drowning each year. In order to protect society, it is now illegal to consume or possess water. Your government is also considering banning solid food, as it presents a needless choking hazard.

You are not an adult.

You are a baby.

Eat the baby food. — Telegram Messenger (@telegram) June 17, 2026

Telegram moves Delhi HC against govt curbs

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday asked the Centre to file its reply on Telegram’s plea against its order temporarily restricting access to the messaging app ahead of the June 21 NEET-UG 2026 re-examination.

As the matter came up before a vacation bench of Justice Tejas Karia, Telegram’s counsel claimed the curbs were illegal, but Solicitor General (SG) Tushar Mehta defended the government action, saying the platform was being misused and he would reveal “something shocking” tomorrow.

The court adjourned the hearing to Thursday and issued notice to the Centre.

Also read: NEET UG 2026 Telegram ban: CEO Pavel Durov big statement after Google removes messaging app from Play Store ahead of NEET re-exam, calls ‘leaks just moved to…’

Why did Modi government ban Telegram?

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), acting on recommendations of the National Testing Agency (NTA), issued a direction under Section 69A of the Information Technology Act, 2000, restricting access to the Telegram platform in India till June 22, covering the day of the NEET (UG) 2026 re-examination and its immediate aftermath.

(With PTI inputs)