Groot To Jack Sparrow: Watch Makeup Artist’s Over-The-Top Transformations Go Viral On Internet

Viral Video: The artist, who goes by the name Khaleesiisaa, is bringing a wild version of makeup art. She does makeup recreations for all the characters we could imagine, from Disney to Marvel and even mythological gods.

Makeup Artist’s Over-The-Top Transformations Go Viral On Internet. | Photo: Instagram @ instaartsharing

The Internet is filled with videos of makeup artists who transform themselves into other people or celebrities, but one particular makeup artist from Germany has taken makeup art to the next level and is amazing on the Internet with her artwork.

Now, an Instagram page has combined some of her amazing and astonishing makeup art that is going viral on the Internet, receiving praise from all over.

In the video clips, Khaleesiisaa can be seen transforming herself into the famous Guardian of the Galaxy character Groot. In the next clip, she goes to the next level and showcases her talent by transforming her face into multiple characters played by Johnny Depp. Then, in the following clip, she transforms into a walrus, and in the next one, she can be seen as Harry Potter. Other videos show Khaleesiisaa’s transformation into different animals.

Check The Post Here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by آموزش نقاشی (@instaartsharing)

The clip was shared on Instagram by a page named @instaartsharing with the caption, “Which one was the best? 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, or 8?” Since being shared, the post has gained tremendous popularity. However, the original video clip shared by Khaleesiisaa on her Instagram handle received thousands of views and likes.

Earlier, Khaleesiisaa transformed herself into various characters from Marvel and the MCU’s universes. Her makeup art of these characters, including Venom, Dobby, and Mystique from the X-Men, went viral.

Instagram users loved Khaleesiisaa’s artwork and praised her for her amazing talent. Most of the users filled the comment section with fire and clap emoticons to express their appreciation for her art. Some also recommended their favourite characters to Khaleesiisaa for her next project.

So, what are your thoughts about Khaleesiisaa’s amazing illusion makeup art?

