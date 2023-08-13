‘I’m Not A Traitor, Will Return To India With ‘Husband’ Nasrullah’: Anju In New Video From Pakistan | Watch

Home

In the video, Anju, with Nasrullah sitting beside her, says that she’s not a traitor and some sections of the media have spread lies about her.

Screengrab from video shared on Twitter

New Delhi: Anju- a married Indian woman who recently travelled to a remote village in Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province where she married her lover, Nasrullah after embracing Islam and changing her name to Fatima, has asserted that she is not a traitor as portrayed by some sections of the media and will return to India in the near future along with her lover and purported husband Nasrullah.

In the latest video, Anju, with Nasrullah sitting beside her, says that she’s not a traitor and some sections of the media have spread lies about her. “The media has spread lies and rumors about me. Like Pakistan, India is a beautiful place and my home; my children are there. Its not like I am a traitor, I will visit soon along with Nasrullah.”

Anju said "I am NOT a '#gaddar'. Media distortions are causing needless chaos.

I definitely visit India along with Nasrullah after few month.#Gadar2 #Anju #Anjunasrullah #Seemasachin pic.twitter.com/AJQInMDn7o — Dileep kumar khatri🦚 (@DileepKumarPak) August 13, 2023

“I have neither betrayed my nation nor my children. My only message to everyone is to please think positively about me as I am also human,” Anju adds.

Anju celebrates Pakistan’s Independence Day

Recently, the 34-year-old mother of two who left her husband and kids back home in India’s Rajasthan and travelled to Pakistan to be with her 29-year-old lover, was seen celebrating Pakistan’s Independence Day.

In a video shared on Twitter, Anju is seen at party along with Nasrullah where they cut the cake on the occasion of Pakistan’s Yom-e-Azadi (Independence Day).

Visa extended by one year

Meanwhile, last week, Pakistan extended Anju’s visa by one year, allowing her to stay in the country. Anju – who now goes by the name of Fatima after converting to Islam – on July 25 married her 29-year-old friend Nasrullah, whose home is in the Upper Dir district in the province. They became friends on Facebook in 2019.

On Tuesday, Nasrullah said that Anju’s visa, which was earlier extended for 2 months, has now been extended for a year after their marriage. Her original one-month visa was set to expire on August 20.

“The visa of my wife Anju has been extended for a year after the provision of related documents to the Interior Ministry,” said Nasrullah, adding that “All Pakistani institutions are cooperating with us.”

Last month, a real estate company gifted the couple a plot of land in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and presented them with a cheque.

Anju’s story

Anju, who was born in Kailor village in Uttar Pradesh and lived in the Alwar district of Rajasthan, travelled to Pakistan legally from India via the Wagah-Attari border. She was granted a 30-day visa, valid for Upper Dir only.

Anju is married to Arvind, who is in Rajasthan. They have a 15-year-old daughter and a six-year-old son.

Arvind has filed an FIR against his runaway wife and her Pakistani lover in Alwar district of Rajasthan.

According to the police, based on a complaint by Arvind, a case was registered at the Phoolbagh police station under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 366 (inducing women for marriage), 494 (second marriage without divorce), 500 (defamation) and 506 (criminal Intimidation), besides provisions of the IT Act, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Bhiwadi, Sujit Shankar told news agency PTI.

Anju’s story shares eerie similarities with that of Seema Haider, a Pakistani mother of four who recently entered illegally into India via Nepal along with her four kids to marry Sachin Meena, a 22-year-old Uttar Pradesh resident she befriended and fell in love with while playing popular online shooter PUBG.

(With PTI inputs)

