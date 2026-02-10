Home

For the past 24 hours, a controversy has erupted on social media regarding the statement "I am a Thakur." We are talking about HDFC Bank employee Aastha Singh, who got into an argument with a woman at the bank, shouting, "I am a Thakur." Now, another viral video of Aastha Singh has surfaced, in which she explained why and to whom she said this.

'I'm proud to be a Thakur,' why did the HDFC girl say this, and to whom? She revealed the true story behind the video

‘Jai Shri Ram, I am a Thakur, I am proud.’ A video of Aastha Singh, a bank employee at the Panki branch of HDFC Bank in Kanpur, was circulating on social media recently. In the viral video, the female employee, standing in the branch, was seen using words like “I am a Thakur.” Following this, the bank employee posted another video of herself on social media, in which she appears to be giving an explanation. The bank employee said, “I am proud to be a Thakur.” According to Aastha, this video from January 6th is not of a customer, but of a dispute with a colleague’s husband.

In the new viral video, Aastha said, “Hello, Jai Shri Ram.” For the past 24 to 36 hours, a video has been going viral on Instagram and other social media platforms. So far, only one side of the story has been heard, and now I want to make this statement, presenting my side. This video is from January 6th, not now, and it is not a video of a customer. I did not misbehave with any customer. This video is of an argument with the husband of a woman working at our bank, which has been misrepresented as me mistreating a customer and has been turned into an issue of casteism.

The woman who was working with us had resigned and wanted to be relieved that day. Her sister-in-law had been sitting in the branch since morning, and I had a brief argument with her. She told her brother, who is the husband of the woman who worked with me. Her husband came to the bank at 4:30 and behaved rudely towards me, asking about my caste. He told me that he would take away my arrogance and used abusive language. The statement I made afterward was inaccurate, but I stand by my words. I said that I am a Thakur and I am proud of it, Jai Shri Ram.

What is the whole matter?

In a viral video, a female employee was seen misbehaving with a customer. The woman is an employee of HDFC Bank located in Panki, Kanpur. In the viral video, the female bank employee is seen confronting the female customer inside the bank. What the female employee said in anger is going viral. During the argument, the female employee angrily declares, “I am a Thakur.” After this, she throws a paper from the table and tries to hit the female customer. During this time, other employees present in the bank are seen trying to reason with her. Now, the female bank employee, Aastha Singh, has made a new video and has denied all these allegations and the viral video.

bakchodi mat karna mere se.” Astha Singh, an HDFC employee, flaunted her caste on the bank premises and tried to beat a customer without any shame. This ‘Manu Ki Naatin’ has only merit of hate. HDFC must kick out this casteist clown now. pic.twitter.com/MVFND1m1y4 — Suraj Kumar Bauddh (@SurajKrBauddh) February 8, 2026

