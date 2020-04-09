Hyderabad: In wake of the rapid spread of coronavirus across the country, it’s extremely essential to strengthen our immune systems, to help our bodies be better prepared. Keeping in mind the same, district officials in Andhra Pradesh have been asked to provide nutritious food in the quarantine centres to boost the immunity levels of patients. Also Read - The Bizarre Trend Continues! Now Two Newborns Named 'Corona Kumar' & 'Corona Kumari' in Andhra Pradesh

Fruits like oranges, bananas, dry fruits like cashews nuts, almonds, dates and pistachios along with boiled eggs are being served to ensure that the diet helps those in quarantine in staying healthy. An image of the food provided in a quarantine facility in Vijayawada was also shared by news agency ANI. Have a look: Also Read - Andhra Pradesh Cops Take Yamraj's Help in Spreading Awareness About Coronavirus Pandemic

Andhra Pradesh: A quarantine center in Vijayawada is serving fruits, dry fruits, and eggs in a bid to boost the immune system of the occupants. All relief centers across the states have also been asked to follow the ' Goru Mudda' menu by the Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. pic.twitter.com/YzGtriPtfT — ANI (@ANI) April 9, 2020

Other than this, they are provided freshly cooked curry, dal, rasam and curd with rice as the main course.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has also asked all relief centres across the state to follow the ‘Gorumudda’ menu which includes rice, egg curry, chickpea, boiled egg, tomato lentils, puliohara, sambhar, etc.

Following the CM’s orders, migrant workers, homeless people and the underprivileged who are the worst-affected economically due to this lockdown are now being served eggs, dal, and chickpeas apart from rice and various vegetables.

43 new coronavirus cases were reported on Thursday in Andhra Pradesh, which brings the total reported cases in the state to 348. Among the total people infected, 6 have recovered and 4 have died.