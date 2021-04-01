Noida: While employees across India are fervently waiting for their appraisal, a company in Noida has already given one of its workers a rather special gift! Turns out the lucky employee, identified as Iftekar Rahmani, has now become the owner of one acre of land on the moon. Yes, he literally got a ‘Chand ka Tukda’ for his all his hard work. Also Read - At ₹1 Lakh/Kg, This Bihar Farmer Is Growing World's Costliest Vegetable. Check Details

According to a Jagran report, Rahmani, a native of Bihar's Darbhanga, runs a software development company called AR Studios in Noida, which works exclusively on Artificial Intelligence. Iftekhar also develops software for Luna Society International, an American company that sells lunar real estate. Owing to all his hard work and innovations that immensely helped the company, the organisation rewarded him by buying a plot of land on the moon. And needless to say, he is over the moon after receiving this unique gift!

Being the very first person in his district to own a plot of land on the moon, his family and friends are elated and a wave of celebration has erupted in his native village. His family even distributed sweets among the villagers. Buoyed by the news, Iftekar's mother Nasra Begum said that she is very happy with her son's success.

In India, celebrities like the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, Shah Rukh Khan and Mahendra Singh Dhoni also own land on the moon. And now, Iftekar is also one of the few lucky ones added to that coveted list.