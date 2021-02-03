An 11-year-old boy from Durg district of Chhattisgarh has been permitted to appear for the Class 10 board examination for the ongoing academic session, an official said on Tuesday. The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) has granted Livjot Singh Arora, a Class 5 student, permission to appear for the exam based on his intelligence quotient (IQ) test report, the official from the state public relations department said. Also Read - Chhattisgarh Constable Arrested For Inflicting Cigarette Burns on Toddler, Thrashing Woman

“This is probably the first case in the state, where a child below the age of 12 has been given an opportunity to sit for the Class 10 board examination,” the official said. As per an official release, Livjot had submitted an application to the CGBSE that he wanted to appear for the Class 10 board exam for session 2020-21. Also Read - Lok Sabha Elections 2019 Vote Counting Updates on Durg, Raipur, Mahasamund, Bastar, Kanker Seats in Chhattisgarh