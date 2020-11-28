New Delhi: In a first of its kind, Bihar’s Purnia central jail in Bihar will soon be installing an ATM (Automated Teller Machine) inside the premises to help prisoners withdraw cash for their daily use. As per officials, the move is aimed at preventing the crowd of inmates’ family members and acquaintances at the jail gate to hand over cash to them. Also Read - These Banking Rules Change From August 1 | All You Need to Know

Purnia central jail superintendent Jitendra Kumar said, “We have written a letter to the SBI in this regard and we do hope the ATM will be installed inside the jail in a fortnight. Out of 750 inmates, 600 have their accounts in various banks and 400 have been issued ATM cards and the rest would get it soon.” Also Read - Pani Puri Vending Machine Viral: Dispensing Golgappe And Maintaining Hygiene Amid CoronaVirus is OG Innovation!

The Superintendent stated that the inmates will be able to use cards to buy items of daily use like soaps, hair oil and eatables, among others. He further said that the installation of the ATM will help lessen the crowd as family members or acquaintances of most prisoners come to give the money. Also Read - No Free Transactions in ATM From July 1? Check Out New Rules

As per rules mentioned in the jail manual, each inmate is allowed to keep up to Rs 500 cash and till January 2019, the prisoners were paid by cheques and after that they have been receiving their wages in bank accounts.

According to a Hindustan Times report, the prison inmates are paid between Rs 52 to Rs 103 for 4 to 8 hours of work and the wages are deposited in their accounts. Their wages will go up further to Rs 112-Rs 156, if some of the ten proposed small and cottage industries are set up inside the jail. Recently, face masks made by the inmates were also supplied to various jails of Kosi and Seemanchal regions.