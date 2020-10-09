A 24-year-old Kerala woman with the rare and fatal genetic disease ‘Pompe’ gave birth to a healthy baby in a private hospital in Kochi last week. The incident has raised high hopes for the medical fraternity that the case is a testimony that people diagnosed with the grave disease can lead a normal life if it is diagnosed and treated early. Also Read - SC seeks response of Centre, 34 states, UTs on plea for setting up of panels on rare diseases

According to doctors attending to the patient, who hails from Kollam, both the mother and baby are doing well.

Pompe disease, a Lysosomal Storage Disorder (LSD), is a serious chronic, debilitating condition, caused by pathogenic abnormalities or mutations in the GAA gene.

Patients with this rare condition have muscle weakness to a spectrum of severe complications, and often require long term, specialized treatments and management through Enzyme Replacement Therapy (ERT), a hospital statement said here on Wednesday.

Dr Sheela Nampoothiri, Head of Paediatric Genetics of Amrita Hospital said this is the first recorded case of a Pompe patient in India who underwent the entire cycle of pregnancy to deliver a healthy baby.