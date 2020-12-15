For the first time in Chhattisgarh’s Raigarh district, a police sniffer dog has been awarded ‘Cop of the month’, along with two police personnel. Notably, the dog named Ruby, solved many cases, including Sarangarh Royal palace robbery case, by giving vital clues. Also Read - Chhattisgarh Woman Who Saved CISF Jawan's Life Marries Him, to Contest Local Body Polls in Kerala

Speaking to reporters, Raigarh Superintendent of Police (SP) Santosh Singh said, “Every month the police personnel doing good work are encouraged by awarding them as cop of the month. Their photographs are placed in different police stations with some cash award as well.”

“This month two police personnel, one from a legal section and other a dog handler Virendra have been given the award of cop of the month. Besides them, Ruby which is our tracker dog is also awarded as cop of the month,” the SP said.

“In Sarangarh Raj mahal, under Sarangarh police station, two silver trays which were very expensive about Rs 6 lakh were stolen. Virendra with the help of Ruby recovered them and caught the accused,” he added.

Notably, a sniffer dog is a dog that is trained to use its senses to detect substances such as explosives, illegal drugs, wildlife scat, currency, blood, and contraband electronics such as illicit mobile phones.

In a tweet, Chhattisgarh Police acknowledged their significant role and wrote, ”The role of the dog squad is crucial in helping the security forces to safeguard the risky routes of Bastar. Among them, sniffer dogs of domestic breeds like Budharu, Omu, Baiju and Bhuri sniff out the detection of IEDs even from 20 feet away.”