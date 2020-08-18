In a heartfelt tribute, Juan Antonio, a Spanish mountaineer, who recently climbed a virgin peak in Spain, named the peak and its route after a former district magistrate of Uttarakashi. As per the New Indian Express, Chauhan is the former district magistrate of Uttarkashi and present additional secretary (civil aviation) in the state government. Also Read - Monsoon Mayhem: Houses Washed Away After Cloudburst in Uttarakhand's Rudraprayag | Updates

Notably, Uttarakhand-cadre IAS officer Ashish Chauhan had extended help to Juan and saved his life during the 2018 expedition in Gangotri Himalayas.

During the expedition to Mount Satopanth in the Gangotri region of the Himalayas which is 7,075 meters above sea level, Juan and other Spanish mountaineers got stranded due to inclement weather. Chauhan and his team rescued the group and also took care of Juan after he fell sick, ensuring that he was healthy before he was sent back to his country.

Overwhelmed by his gesture, Juan wrote in a social media post that he was ‘greatly indebted’ to him for his timely help

“I and my friend David Resino have successfully scaled a virgin peak situated near Avila city of Spain. This 2,950-metre high peak is one of the toughest in the country. We just decided that the top will be called “Magistrate’s Point” and the road will be called “Via Ashish, “read the post from Juan Antonio.

“I was greatly indebted by the help offered to me by Ashish Chauhan when I was not well. By interacting with him, I came to know about the hospitality and generosity of Indians. We continued to be in touch,” the post added.

Chauhan said that he is touched by the honour and mentioned that ‘Atithi Devo Bhava’ is at the root of Indian culture, and being a government official it is his duty to provide help to any needy person.