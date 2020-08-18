When it comes to organ transplants, timing is the key. Recently, a patient at a hospital in Hyderabad got a new lease of life after he received a lung from a brain dead donor in Pune. The amazing fact is that the organ’s transportation was done within one hour! Also Read - Fight it Like Kerala: Images of People Queuing up to Donate Blood to Air Crash Victims go Viral

A patient suffering from terminal lung disease and undergoing treatment at KIMS Heart and Lung Transplant Institute in Hyderabad urgently needed new organs. Meanwhile, the family of a young person, who was declared brain dead on Sunday, came forward to donate the organ while Zonal Transplant Coordination Center (ZTCC) Pune ensured that the organ reached Hyderabad in time for the transplant.

The organ was first brought in a chartered flight from Pune to Hyderabad. A Green corridor was then arranged by different departments in both cities for faster transport of the organ on Sunday. The Airports Authority of India also came forward to help this noble cause.

Finally, KIMS Heart and Lung Transplant Institute, Hyderabad received the lung by the evening without any delay from the city which is 560 km away, within one hour and transplanted the same to the needy patient.

All due precautions were taken in the course of the transport and transplant keeping the COVID-19 pandemic in mind.