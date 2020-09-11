Recently, a Karnataka-based businessman went viral after he installed a silicone wax statue of his late wife at his newly-constructed home on the occasion of housewarming ceremony. Inspired by him, a 74-year-old businessman in Tamil Nadu’s Madurai has also installed a life-size statue of his 67-year-old wife who died a month back due to heart attack. Also Read - Karnataka Man Celebrates House Warming Ceremony With Late Wife's Silicon Wax Statue, Emotional Twitter Says 'This Is True Love'
A Dinamalar report said that Sethuraman claimed to have not spent a day without meeting his wife in their 48-year-long marriage. Struggling to deal with the loss and to fill the void, Sethuraman decided to get her statue made and install it at their home.
A Villupuram-based sculptor Prasanna created the 6-feet high statue which is made using fibreglass and rubber. Another local painter gave the finishing touch to it to make it more real, reports The Indian Express.
On the 30th day after her demise, he unveiled the statue and offered prayers. Pictures shared by ANI show his wife sitting on a chair in a green saree.
Check the pictures here:
“I lost my wife recently but when I look at this statue I can connect with her,” he told ANI.
The pictures of the statue have gone viral and many appreciated him for the beautiful gesture of love:
