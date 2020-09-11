Recently, a Karnataka-based businessman went viral after he installed a silicone wax statue of his late wife at his newly-constructed home on the occasion of housewarming ceremony. Inspired by him, a 74-year-old businessman in Tamil Nadu’s Madurai has also installed a life-size statue of his 67-year-old wife who died a month back due to heart attack. Also Read - Karnataka Man Celebrates House Warming Ceremony With Late Wife's Silicon Wax Statue, Emotional Twitter Says 'This Is True Love'

A Dinamalar report said that Sethuraman claimed to have not spent a day without meeting his wife in their 48-year-long marriage. Struggling to deal with the loss and to fill the void, Sethuraman decided to get her statue made and install it at their home.

A Villupuram-based sculptor Prasanna created the 6-feet high statue which is made using fibreglass and rubber. Another local painter gave the finishing touch to it to make it more real, reports The Indian Express.

On the 30th day after her demise, he unveiled the statue and offered prayers. Pictures shared by ANI show his wife sitting on a chair in a green saree.

Tamil Nadu: Sethuraman, a businessman from Madurai unveiled a statue of his wife,Pitchaimaniammal,at his home after 30 days of her demise. He says,"I lost my wife recently but when I look at this statue I can connect with her.Fibre,rubber & special colours were used to make it" pic.twitter.com/l5iykI8UCw — ANI (@ANI) September 11, 2020

“I lost my wife recently but when I look at this statue I can connect with her,” he told ANI.

The pictures of the statue have gone viral and many appreciated him for the beautiful gesture of love:

Sethuraman's love for his wife expressed by unveiling a statue of his wife, at his home, after 30 days of her demise is more better than Shahjahan expressing his love for Mumtaz by building Taj Mahal. — Raju (@nbrengaraju) September 11, 2020

Hats off to the love for love of life. Rarity now a days? — Cynical Eye (@Pseudoidealist) September 11, 2020

True love stories. — SHinju (@ShinjuGeo) September 11, 2020

love has many ways to get expressed — rishi samajdar (@i_inhale_music) September 11, 2020

