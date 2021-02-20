Pakistani influencer Dananeer Mobeen, who recently went viral and triggered ‘Pawri Ho Rahi Hai’ meme fest, has uploaded another video which is being loved by the internet. Even though this is a singing video, Dananeer’s new fanbase is in love with it. Her new video has received 2.3 million views already, as well as around 3 lakh likes and several thousand comments. Also Read - Bigg Boss 14: Abhinav Shukla Joins Pawri Hori Hai Trend, Declares Rubina Dilaik Winner Ahead of Grand Finale- Video

The 19-year-old viral sensation sang 'Tera Mera Rishta Purana' from the 2007 Bollywood film 'Awarapan' starring Emraan Hashmi.

Sharing the cover of one of her favourite songs on Instagram, the Pawri girl wrote: "Tera mera rishta purana! – @mustafazahids. A few seconds of me singing one of my most fav songs. The immense love I have received over the past few days has really made me feel like we're all a bigggg digital family! #pawrigang, maybe? #pawrihoraihai #pawrijarihai."

Dananeer sang the song so melodiously that it made people ask ‘Is there something that she can’t do?’. And indeed, her rendition of the song is no less a talented singer’s Indian Idol audition.

Watch the new viral video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dananeer | 🇵🇰 (@dananeerr)

She also shared the same video on Twitter:

Tera mera rishta purana! ♥️ A few seconds of me singing my most fav song! The immense love I have received over the past couple of days has really made me feel like we’re all a big digital family! #pawrigang , maybe? 🙊♥️ pic.twitter.com/sErlmv22Eh — Dananeer Mobeen 🌻 (@DananeerM) February 16, 2021

Social media went crazy after her video where she is seen calling party as ‘pawri’ went viral. Yashraj Mukhate created a rap song of the video, which then made it viral on the internet. Dananeer became an overnight internet star after her video went viral, she now has nearly 1 million Instagram followers. The viral video led to several celebrities joining the bandwagon and making their version of the ‘Pawri Ho Rahi Hai’ meme.

The hashtag #PawriHorahiHai has led to several memes on social media, with many brands and companies also joining in the ‘pawri’. Even the Uttar Pradesh police joined the meme fest and used the hashtag to urge the local residents to dial 112 if they get disturbed by late night ‘pawries’.

In case you haven’t seen the original video which shot Dananeer to fame, watch it here: