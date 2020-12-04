In an apparent dig at Pakistan Founding Father Muhammad Ali Jinnah, an alcoholic drink seems to have been named after him suggesting that he had “enjoyed” activities that are forbidden in Islam like pool billiards, cigars, pork sausages as well as fine scotch, whiskey and gin. The drink is called ‘Ginnah’- an amalgamation of the words, Jinnah and gin. Also Read - The Truth Behind Pakistan's JF-17 Fleet And Its Failure

The label on the bottle reads, “In the memory of the man of pleasure who he was: Ginnah”. Although the veracity of the photos could not been confirmed, many users have been posting images of the bottle. Also Read - Jammu And Kashmir: Pakistan Violates Ceasefire In Rajouri District, Army Jawan Martyred

“Mohammed Ali Jinnah was the founder of Pakistan that came into being in 1947 as a secular state,” the back label of the bottle read.

Mohammed Ali Jinnah was born on December 25, 1876, in Karachi, now in Pakistan, but then part of British-controlled India. He campaigned for an independent Pakistan and became its first leader. He is known there as ‘Quaid-I Azam’ or ‘Great Leader’ in Pakistan.

In an apparent reference to Muhammad Zia-ul-Haq, a Pakistani four-star general, who had deposed then Prime Minister Zulfikar Ali Bhutto in 1977 coup d’etat, the label of the bottle read that the “country was pushed over the cliff by a military dictator aided by supported in Washington DC and converted into a troubled place where he and some of the religious clergy pursued their sinister designs”.

“MA Jinnah would never approve of that for he much enjoyed pool billiard, cigars, pork sausages as well as fine scotch whiskey and gin,” the label further quipped.

Intoxicants and betting are considered as ‘haram’ or forbidden in Islam.