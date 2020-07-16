Waking up to their worst possible nightmare, many blue tick accounts including those of billionaires and politicians including Elon Musk, Bill Gates, Barack Obama, Jeff Bezos, Joe Biden, Mike Bloomberg, Kayne West and others, were hacked recently as a part of an apparent Bitcoin scam and data breach. Also Read - BREAKING: American Tech Giants Google-Apple Remove Palestine From World Maps, Replace With Israel

The hackers took hold of the accounts for more than two hours and shared fake tweets offering to send USD 2,000 for every USD 1,000 sent to a bitcoin address.

As a result, several hundred people were tricked into transferring the cryptocurrency as the message in the tweets from verified accounts promised to double all payments sent to a Bitcoin address. Shocked, Twitter issued a statement later that read, "We are aware of a security incident impacting accounts on Twitter. We are investigating and taking steps to fix it. We will update everyone shortly. You may be unable to Tweet or reset your password while we review and address this incident."

On the other hand, Tron founder and CEO of BitTorrent Justin Sun offered to “personally pay” a bounty of $1 million to those who could successfully track down the perpetrators.

TRON Founder & CEO of @BitTorrent, Justin Sun is putting out a Bounty for the hackers in the amount of $1 million.

He will personally pay those who successfully track down, and provide evidence for bringing to justice, the hackers/people behind this hack affecting our community. — BitTorrent Inc. (@BitTorrent) July 15, 2020

As for the trolls on Twitter, this was enough fodder to indulge in a meme fest. Check out netizens’ reaction on the news here:

All asian countries waking up and looking at Twitter hack. #Hacked #Bitcoin pic.twitter.com/08SpivOWgh — Akshay More (@akmore114) July 15, 2020

If you are a verified account and absolutely need to tweet DM me and I will tweet for you for ten dollars per tweet — BUM CHILLUPS, NPR CLASS PUNDIT (@edsbs) July 15, 2020

Everyone who gave their bitcoin away expecting it to get doubled then realizing it’s a scam #Hacked #Bitcoinpic.twitter.com/7ibHepixTm — Aditya Kuwad (@Kuwad_Aditya) July 16, 2020

Well 2020, what’s next?