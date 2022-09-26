Ahmedabad: Navratri preparations are in full swing across the country and people are gearing up to celebrate the festivities in a grand way. Now, every region or community has its own set of customs and traditions. In one unique Navratri tradition in Ahmedabad and Vadodara, men belonging to the Barot community dress up in sarees and dance on the eighth night of nine-day Navratri festival. This is a 200-year-old tradition that they have been following till today.Also Read - Navratri 2022 Vrat Rules: Foods to Eat and Avoid For Healthy Fasting

MEN DRESS IN SAREES AS A PART OF NAVRATRI TRADITION: SEE PICTURES

According to beliefs, it is said that a woman named 'Saduba' gave a curse to the men of the Barot community when they had refused to help protect her dignity many years ago. In the process, she is said to have lost her child. Locals believe her curse is still potent. To appease her, a temple was built in her honour where the men go and pray, and seek her forgiveness. According to an Indian Express report, locals believe that men dance in sarees so as to have their wishes fulfilled. They pray for the long lives of their children