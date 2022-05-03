New Delhi: At a time when incendiary, extremely dangerous, uncertain, and life-threatening situations have enclosed Ukraine, and almost every individual is seeking shelter from the barrage of the most lethal and destructive pounces from across the border, there are a few who acknowledge the value of life, not only of humans but animals too, even if they are as small as a cat.Also Read - 'Ghost of Kiev' Pilot Only A Superhero-Legend? Here's What Ukraine Air Force Command Said

Watch video

VIDEO: Ukrainian firefighters rescue a cat stranded in a destroyed building in Borodyanka, outside Kyiv pic.twitter.com/YyYvPjmto3 — AFP News Agency (@AFP) May 3, 2022

A heart-warming video, full of a very "strange happy pathos" has emerged from the Ukrainian capital Kyiv where Ukrainian firefighters put in all their efforts to rescue a cat that was stranded in a building in Borodyanka, outside Kyiv, that was probably destroyed by the enemy's shelling and perhaps more attacks were on the way.

Not only the cat is rescued but assured of safety and fed.