Inappropriate Text Sent By Rapido Driver To Woman Goes Viral, Company Responds After Two Days

Inappropriate Text Sent By Rapido Driver To Woman Goes Viral, Company Responds After Two Days

It is to be noted that the woman sent the tweet on March 13 and Rapido Cares replied to her tweet on March 15.

Rapido responded two days after the complaint was lodged. (Representational image)

Rapido: Thanks to the new online and social media platforms and apps, we now don’t have to scramble to search for some utility service that we might require immediately. The startups and seasoned players as well have brought services to our doorsteps.

One such essential service is public transport that caters to an individual or more than one person with a ride-hailing service. And that is how we avail of these facilities. Taking this forward, here is a piece of news about the “not-so-pleasant” experience of a woman who shared her ordeal on Twitter.

The woman, who goes by the name “husnpari @behurababe” on Twitter, alleged that a Rapido driver harassed her by sending her inappropriate text messages after she shared her location with him on WhatsApp.

The woman posted a screenshot of the messages allegedly sent by the driver along with the caption, “shared my location with a captain at @rapidobikeapp and this is what i get???? F*** YOUR APP F*** YOUR MEN F*** MEN”.

shared my location with a captain at @rapidobikeapp and this is what i get???? FUCK YOUR APP FUCK YOUR MEN FUCK MEN pic.twitter.com/EHLqd7lpt5 — husnpari (@behurababe) March 12, 2023

According to the messages purportedly sent by the driver, “he had arrived only after seeing her display picture and hearing her voice otherwise he would not have come because her location was far away. Also, I’m not a bhaiyya vaiyya”.

Below is the response tweet from Rapido:

@RapidoCares Replying to @behurababe, “Hi, it is extremely disappointing for us to learn about the captain’s lack of professionalism and we are apologetic about the same. (1/2)

Hi, it is extremely disappointing for us to learn about the captain’s lack of professionalism and we are apologetic about the same. (1/2) — Rapido Cares (@RapidoCares) March 15, 2023

“This matter will surely be actioned upon on a priority basis. Would you please share your registered mobile number and ride ID via DM? (2/2)”.

This matter will surely be actioned upon on a priority basis. Would you please share your registered mobile number and ride ID via DM? (2/2) https://t.co/jeSaGpUOLF — Rapido Cares (@RapidoCares) March 15, 2023

