Incredible Dance Off Between Teacher And Student Will Win Your Heart. Watch Viral Video Here

Viral Video: It is rightly said that dance enables you to find yourself and lose yourself at the same time. Dancing is like dreaming with your feet! A lot of dance videos go viral on the internet every day, and this time an incredible dance-off between a teacher and her student at a school is creating a buzz on social networking sites. The footage was shot at Sumner High School, a public high school in Florida.

The short clip was posted by Natalie.McClain, the school’s Assistant Principal. “Our 8th grade Stingrays having a well deserved exam dance break. Of course our teachers are ending 2022 with a win. Love my Stingrays 💙💚 Happy Holidays @HCPS_SumnerHS,” reads the post alongside the video.

The video begins with a teenage boy demonstrating some incredible dance moves as he challenges his teacher to a dance battle, signalling her with a clap. The teacher breaks into a dance, much to the surprise of the other students in the auditorium. The crowd goes wild for the teacher’s unexpected talent the moment she steps up to perform some cool moves.

WATCH TEACHER STUDENT DANCE OFF-VIDEO HERE

Our 8th grade Stingrays having a well deserved exam dance break. Of course our teachers are ending 2022 with a win. Love my Stingrays 💙💚 Happy Holidays @HCPS_SumnerHS pic.twitter.com/Mps92JPJAU — Natalie.McClain (@McClainEducates) December 23, 2022

Till now, the video has received over four million views, over three thousand retweets, and over 23.4 k likes. Netizens praised the teacher for such a kind gesture and for engaging with her students in such a positive and fun way. “Teachers like this do not earn enough or get the credit they deserve, they are priceless,” wrote one Twitter user. “This is so so so beautiful! The raw loce, joy and camaraderie. I wish we will just have kind of fun and no shooting of pupils and students,” commented another user. “LOVE THIS!!!!!!!!!! Teachers are angels!,” added the third user.“Good teachers are the absolute best. Teachers throughout my life have all unknowingly contributed to any successes I’ve enjoyed. What a wonderful video. 👩🏾‍💻,” expressed the fourth user. “This is incredible 👏🏼,” commented a fifth user.