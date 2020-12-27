New Delhi: If you’re an avid social media user and have been intrigued by seeing videos of artistes performing on roadside of foreign countries, this performance by a dancer from north-east India’s Arunachal Pradesh will definitely leave you spellbound. The video of the dancer named Sanju Sharma -aka ‘Gorkeh’ performing by a roadside in Assam’s Guwahati has not only gone viral over the internet but has also won many hearts as he performed to raise money for some street musicians. Also Read - Tamil Nadu Bakery Honours Football Legend Maradona by Making 6-foot-tall Cake of His Statue

Hip-hopper Sanju did the impromptu dance performance after seeing three musicians performing beside the road, but no passerby donated them anything. So, he got emotional seeing this and felt like helping them somehow and then decided to perform.

The video was recently shared by Sanju on his Instagram profile which he posted with the caption, "This is what I feel I did. I always respect every hustling artists."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gorkeh the beast (@breaking_boy_gorkehe)

Speaking to India.com, Sanju said, “First thing I am very happy that so many people have shared my video, I feel really good. And, the best feeling is that I have been dancing for 10 years now, but this is the first time I have received so much love and blessings. Even earlier I have done street performances, but didn’t go viral like this time.”

“On December 20, I went to Guwahati from Arunachal. I didn’t have any intention to do a street performance there, but when I reached the Ganeshguri flyover, I saw three musicians performing beside the road, and out of the three artistes one of them was blind. At that time, I didn’t think anything else but the struggle artistes face and thought if I could do anything to help through my skills and decided to make a little contribution,” said Sanju, the hip-hop dancer.

Sanju added, “When I reached the spot, I felt bad seeing people passing by but ignoring those skilled musicians, so I kept my bag aside and started dancing to the music. When I started dancing a huge crowd gathered nearby. And, before starting to perform, I opened my cap and kept it on the road thinking people would donate some money. However, no one did. So, after I finished dancing I picked the cap and went through the crowd and asked for donations and even I had around Rs. 50, I added that too and whatever amount was collected I gave it all to the musicians and left the place.”

Sanju further stated that he has been dancing since his childhood and has represented Arunachal and have performed in many states representing north-east India. He added that he also performs underground dance battles. Appealing all artistes to do something like this to help other artistes, Sanju said that this sudden dance performance has earned him praises and he feels proud of himself.