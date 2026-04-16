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Incredible India: Woman shares 5 things her kids gain from the country; internet reacts

‘Incredible India’: Woman shares 5 things her kids gain from the country; internet reacts

Viral post: A woman shares five things that her kids gain from being in India. Scroll down for details.

(Image: screengrabs from Instagram/essentiallydesi)

Viral News: When people often talk about settling abroad with their families in the anticipation of a better life, a woman’s experience on Instagram has taken the internet by storm. The woman, Kelsey Brown, has four kids and is raising them in India. In the video circulating widely on social media, she shared about the five things that her children gain from being in India. You can check the viral video here.

What’s the viral post about?

The viral video features a woman who shares about the five things that her children gain from being in India. She stated that the first thing they learn is the ‘hopsitality’. She added, “I love this so much, and it’s so sweet to see my kids loved on by the same people that loved and welcomed me when I first came.”

She mentioned that the second thing is the natural solutions first before the prescription based options. Thirdly, she stated about the ‘househelp’ and wrote, “Hands down the main thing that allows me to be available for my family, run a business, and keep my sanity while being 8,000 miles away from family is access to affordable help.”

She said that the fourth thing is the lesser amount of toxins in food, and the last one, “getting to stay connected to our daughter’s country of origin. That will forever be special.”

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Viral video

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kelsey Brown | (@essentiallydesi)

The video was shared on Instagram with the caption, “I’m curious to see if this list changes at all over the years. If you’re new here, I’m Kelsey! I’m a mom of 4 raising my kids abroad and soaking up all of the amazing things that we encounter on this adventure…”

The video quickly went viral and people soon began to give their judgments on her experience.

How’s social media reacting?

Social media users have flooded the comment section of the video. One user commented, “This is such an amazing post, we Indians rarely appreciate these things. Thank you,” and another wrote, “Incredible India.”

The third comment read, “Culture, high family value, respect to elders, emotion, and smartness.”

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