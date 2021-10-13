A man had a narrow escape from death, thanks to his mobile phone! Wondering how? The man who hails from Brazil survived being shot during an armed robbery after the bullet hit this Incredible Hulk case placed around his phone. The incident happened on October 7th, when the man was shot during an attempted robbery in a rural area of the municipality of Petrolina.Also Read - Viral Video: Groom Showcases Cool Dance Moves While Entering Wedding Ceremony, Wins Hearts | Watch

After shots were fired at him, the police rushed to the scene but the suspects had fled the scene. Meanwhile, the nameless victim was taken to the University Hospital in Petrolina by paramedics. Though the doctors initially feared the worse for the victim, they soon realised that the bullet didn't penetrate his skin.

The bullet had only grazed the victim's hip and then been stopped by his Motorola mobile phone, which was encased in a cover displaying the Incredible Hulk.

Though the man was shaken, he only had pain in his hip area, which had only received a small bruise, according to Dr Pedro Carvalho, who treated him. Following the incident, Dr. Carvalho posted photos of the phone cover and damaged Motorola phone of the victim on Twitter. Meanwhile, the suspects are yet to have been identified and it is unclear as to whether the police will continue to investigate the case going forward.