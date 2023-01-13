Home

Viral

Incredible! Woman Shooting Balloon With Flaming Arrow While Doing Handstand Will Blow Your Mind. Viral Video Inside

Incredible! Woman Shooting Balloon With Flaming Arrow While Doing Handstand Will Blow Your Mind. Viral Video Inside

The video was posted by Orissa Kelly who describes herself as an international foot archer and content creator.

Screengrab from the viral video.

New Delhi: Social media from time to time amazes us with some mindblowing content which leaves us truly inspired. One such video is doing rounds on social media where a young woman is seen shooting a balloon with a flaming arrow. What is even more amazing is the fact that she does that while doing a handstand. The video has left netizens mesmerised by the talent of the woman.

Watch: Woman Shoots Balloon With Flaming Arrow

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Orissa Kelly 🏹 (@orissakelly)

Who’s This Incredibly Talented Woman Who Has Set The Internet On Fire

The video was posted by Orissa Kelly who describes herself as an international foot archer and content creator. In the video, she first sets fire to an arrow. She then placed the flaming arrow in her toes and performed a handstand. She then balanced the arrow on her other foot’s toes and shot it. Yes, you read that correctly. Orissa was doing all of this in a beautiful setting covered in a white blanket of snow.

The video has garnered so far 3.4 million times since it was shared a week ago, and the numbers are still growing.

“The most efficient way to warm your toes…”, Kelly captioned her post.

People were quick to react to this viral post and many users praised the woman for this mesmerising act. A user while commenting on the video wrote, “This would be a proper way to light up the Olympic fire 🔥”.